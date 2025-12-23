Indian Names Surface in Epstein Documents: PM Modi, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and Anil Ambani Mentioned, What Does This Connection Suggest?

Key Points:
The US Department of Justice has released hundreds of thousands of documents related to Epstein Files, and several names such as Donald Trump, Noam Chomsky, and Bill Clinton among others have appeared.
Names of Indian Influential people have also been revealed- such as PM Modi, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and Industrialist Anil Ambani, prompting speculations about their involvement with Epstein.
The Opposition has asked for official clarification from the government about these names, but the government has set aside this matter as unimportant, citing no credible evidence.
The release of hundreds of thousands of documents linked to Epstein files have triggered a political storm all over the world. Major Indian Influential figures names’ have been revealed from the document, such as PM Modi, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and Industrialist Anil Ambani. Names and photos of many of the world's influential figures, such as US President Donald Trump, former US President Bill Clinton, Legendary Singer Michael Jackson, Rolling Stones front-man Mick Jagger, American actor Kevin Spacey and American professor Noam Chomsky among others have surfaced.
The release of Epstein files highlights Jeffrey Epstein’s elite connections, and the documents reveal crucial details about Epstein’s sex-trafficking network. The Epstein Files Transparency Act was passed last month by US President Trump, mandating the release of previously sealed records linked to Epstein’s activities.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and Billionaire Industrialist Anil Ambani have their names mentioned in some documents of Epstein Files. The documents mostly pertain to backchannel communications and meetings through email.
The prominent Indian names surfaced in the Epstein Files, have triggered a political storm with many Opposition members demanding answers from the central government about their names involved in the files. However, this matter has been set aside by the BJP government as a non-important issue, given that no credible evidence has been presented linking any kind of criminal activity.
See Also: Bangladesh Spirals Further Into Chaos as NCP Leader Motaleb Shikder Is Shot in Khulna, Intensifying Fears Over Political Stability, Minority Safety, and the Viability of Upcoming National Elections
“Modi on Board” - PM Modi’s name appears in a verified email from 2019, which shows Epstein trying to arrange a meeting between PM Modi and Steve Bannon, a former White House Strategist. However, there are no records in India or the US that mention such a meeting. Authorities have described this as Jeffrey Epstein trying to act as a mediator, by unnecessarily dropping influential names in emails.
Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri’s name appeared in at least 5 emails, from 2014 to 2017. The present Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas - Hardeep Singh Puri was the Vice President of International Peace Institute - a non-profit think tank based in New York, USA during those times. This connection is important because Epstein allegedly funded this organisation, and used to build elite networks. However, any form of official meeting, or involvement has not surfaced yet.
See Also: ‘Full-Scale Assault on India’s Institutions’: LOP Rahul Gandhi’s Berlin Speech on ED, CBI and Democracy Sparks Political Storm, Draws Fierce BJP Counterattack
Industrialist Anil Ambani’s name is also revealed in the documents - in email records obtained by the US House Oversight Committee. The email records date back to 2017, indicating that communication was made in regards to PM Modi’s official visit to Washington, DC. Officials have said that Epstein tried to get involved in strategic discussions of India with US and Israel regarding diplomatic and international relations.
Jeffrey Epstein was an American financier who had links with influential people. He was convicted as a sex-offender, relating to multiple cases filed against him revealing his sex trafficking network. Born in 1953 in New York, Epstein built wealth through unclear financial dealings and cultivated connections with politicians, royalty, celebrities, and business leaders.
Epstein was arrested multiple times, with the latest being in 2019, on charges of federal sex-trafficking. FBI (Federal Bureau of Investigation) Investigations revealed his involvement in abuse and exploitation of several underage girls. Epstein died in a New York jail in August 2019. His death was officially ruled as a suicide, pertaining to no credible evidences of a murder or another crime. Many of Epstein's involvements are surrounded in mystery, even his death.
(GP)
Suggested Reading: