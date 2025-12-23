Indian Names Surface in Epstein Documents: PM Modi, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and Anil Ambani Mentioned, What Does This Connection Suggest?

Email Communication with Anil Ambani?

Industrialist Anil Ambani’s name is also revealed in the documents - in email records obtained by the US House Oversight Committee. The email records date back to 2017, indicating that communication was made in regards to PM Modi’s official visit to Washington, DC. Officials have said that Epstein tried to get involved in strategic discussions of India with US and Israel regarding diplomatic and international relations.

Who was Jeffrey Epstein?

Jeffrey Epstein was an American financier who had links with influential people. He was convicted as a sex-offender, relating to multiple cases filed against him revealing his sex trafficking network. Born in 1953 in New York, Epstein built wealth through unclear financial dealings and cultivated connections with politicians, royalty, celebrities, and business leaders.

Epstein was arrested multiple times, with the latest being in 2019, on charges of federal sex-trafficking. FBI (Federal Bureau of Investigation) Investigations revealed his involvement in abuse and exploitation of several underage girls. Epstein died in a New York jail in August 2019. His death was officially ruled as a suicide, pertaining to no credible evidences of a murder or another crime. Many of Epstein's involvements are surrounded in mystery, even his death.

(GP)

