EB-3 Visa Explained: A Practical Guide to the U.S. Employment-Based Green Card (2026 Edition)

3) The green card step: consular processing or adjustment of status.

Once the petition has been approved and a visa number is available, the worker can complete the final stage, either through consular processing abroad or adjustment of status within the US. This is when many people finally grasp the concept of a quota-based system: being 'approved' at one stage does not necessarily mean that the process can be completed immediately.

Priority date and the Visa Bulletin: what the 'waiting line' means

Most EB-3 timelines are dominated by two concepts: priority date and visa availability.

Think of the priority date as your place in the queue. In many EB-3 cases, it is linked to the labour certification filing date (or the petition filing date, if labour certification is not required). Your case can only move to the final step when your priority date becomes current under the Visa Bulletin rules for your category and country of chargeability.

This is why two people can both say 'I'm doing EB-3' and still experience dramatically different waiting times. One person may become current quickly, while another may have to wait mainly due to visa-number backlogs.

This is also why the exact category matters. The EB-3 'Other Workers' category can have a different, and sometimes longer, waiting period than the EB-3 'Skilled Workers' and 'Professionals' categories. So, whenever you see advice online, mentally translate 'EB-3' into 'EB-3 plus subcategory plus country plus priority date'.

Job requirements versus worker qualifications: the core eligibility test.

A clean EB-3 case involves three things aligning:

What the job actually requires in practice: This is what the job description and recruitment materials say: What documents can the worker provide?



The biggest avoidable failures stem from misalignment. For example, if a job is labelled 'professional' but does not normally require a bachelor's degree as a minimum entry requirement, this can be challenged. Conversely, if the job is correctly classified but the worker cannot provide sufficient proof of experience, the petition may be delayed.

EB-3 professionals

The job must require a bachelor's degree as the minimum entry requirement. The worker must have this qualification (or a recognised equivalent) that is relevant to the role.

EB-3 skilled workers

The job must require at least two years of training or experience. The worker must provide credible documentation proving at least two years of relevant training or experience.

EB-3 Other Workers

The job requires less than two years of training or experience. Even here, evidence matters—proof of meeting the listed minimums still needs to be clear, and the queue can be less forgiving.

A subtle but important point: if the worker gained the “qualifying experience” with the same employer that is sponsoring the green card, the evidence must be handled carefully. The issue is not that it’s impossible; the issue is that the story must be consistent and well documented.

Where EB-3 slows down in real life

Even strong cases hit predictable bottlenecks. Most delays come from the “boring parts,” not from dramatic mistakes.

PERM recruitment timing and documentation

Recruitment steps run on strict windows. If timelines are missed or documentation is incomplete, the employer may need to repeat parts of the process.

Prevailing wage and job description alignment

If wage level, duties, and requirements feel mismatched, risk increases later in the chain.

Requests for Evidence (RFEs) at the petition stage

Common triggers include unclear experience letters, missing details about duties, degree equivalency gaps, or job requirements that look inflated.

Visa-number backlog

For many people, this becomes the dominant factor. It is possible for everything to be “approved” and still be waiting for visa availability.

Final-stage variability

Consular capacity, administrative checks, and document collection issues can add time unpredictably.

If you want a single mental model, treat EB-3 like a consistency test: every document should tell the same story about the job, the requirements, the worksite, and the worker’s qualifications.

Common mistakes that create avoidable risk

Here are the issues that most often turn an ordinary case into a slow one:

Inconsistent job story : the job ad, internal description, and petition don’t match.

Overstated requirements : requirements look higher than normal for the role.

Vague experience proof : letters lack dates, duties, hours, or supervisor details.

Assuming degree equivalency : foreign education may need a formal evaluation.

Unclear location/worksite narrative : multi-location or hybrid roles can be fine, but inconsistencies are dangerous.

Not understanding the EB-3 lane: “Other Workers” timing can differ significantly.



None of these automatically destroys a case, but they often produce friction, extra documentation requests, and timeline extensions.

See Also: Living Through Filth, Forced to Flee Homes: Kirari’s Sharma Enclave Prolonged Sewage Crisis Exposes Governance Failure and Political Apathy at the Cost of Public Health in the National Capital