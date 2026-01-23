Contaminated Water and Broken Promises – Delhi’s Silent Emergency: VP Singh Camp Residents Forced to Use Dirty Water As Authorities Fail To Act Near Okhla Landfill

Residents Forced To Depend On Tankers And Paid RO Water For Survival

Residents from the area don’t drink the water from the borewell supply. The Delhi Jal Board supplies water tankers to the area. People collect water from the tankers. They use it for drinking, cooking and other necessary consumption. The situation gets quite tough in summers, when people require more water for drinking purposes, and there is often a hassle and tassel among the residents to collect the water. People more than often do not get sufficient water from the tankers. They have to purchase RO water from local suppliers, for about ₹20 per container (20 litres).

Ranjit Yadav, another resident of the locality, said that there is also the problem of land pollution, along with the serious concern of water contamination in the region. He said: “The underground water has become contaminated due to the garbage dumpyard nearby, which has penetrated the land to reach the underground water. Due to this, water tankers are arranged by the MLA, which is only a temporary solution for us. The fundamental problem of clean water supply remains unsolved. We want the Ganga water supply pipeline extended to the locality.”

Ranjit Yadav further said that the core problem is of the contamination of the groundwater, which cannot be merely remedied by adding another borewell in the region. “What’s of utmost importance is that the Ganga water supply pipeline be extended to the area, there is no other alternative”, added Ranjit.

Residents Left With No Choice But To Use Contaminated Water

Ranjit also said that when residents complained about the borewell to the DJB, their officials soon came to seize the functioning of the borewell. The residents of the area had to protest against it, because they have no other alternative source of water available. It is indeed a shameful situation that the residents are compelled to use the contaminated water, as they cannot use RO water, or water from the water tankers for their everyday needs, because of the shortage of money. The residents expressed their anguish over everyday problems they have to face, with no administrative heed to their problems.

Repeated Complaints, False Assurances And Administrative Inaction

The MLA for Tughlakabad is Sahiram Pahalwan from Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The residents submitted their complaints multiple times to the MLA. Jagraj Giri said that the MLA has assured them that the Ganga water supply pipeline will be extended to the locality. However, a resident (he did not wish to be named) claimed that the Ganga water supply pipelines have been extended to almost half of the VP Singh Camp, from at least five years ago, but not to their mohalla. “Jab se yahan BJP hara tab se kuch nahi hua hai idhar ka, udhar ka hi hua hai” (Nothing has been done here since the defeat of BJP here, work has been done only in other areas) - said the resident.

“Jake Sahiram Pahalwan se Kahiye, Danda se marega” (Address the problem to Sahiram Pahalwan (AAP’s MLA from Tughlakabad), he will beat with sticks), added the resident. The residents also say that nobody from the MCD or from any other department of the government comes to clean the drainage channel (nala) located in front of the camp. The cleaning has to be done by the residents themselves.