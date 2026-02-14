Indian National Nikhil Gupta Pleads Guilty for Plotting Murder of Khalistani Separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, Faces Up to 40 Years in Prison

Gupta told the court that he is an Indian citizen involved in dealing weapons and narcotics. According to the United States Attorney’s Office, Vikash Yadav was recruited by Nikhil Gupta to plan the murder. As per reports, Yadav worked for the Cabinet Secretariat of the Indian government. Yadav has not been charged with any criminal offences as of now. Prosecutors claimed that Yadav provided Gupta with information about the target. The information, including the target’s home address, was allegedly passed on to the hitman.

In 2023, another Sikh separatist leader, Hardeep Singh Nijjar, was assassinated in Canada. He was also an associate of the target identified by Gupta. Canada has accused India of involvement in Nijjar’s murder and in the alleged plot to target Pannun.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Sarah Netburn recommended that District Judge Victor Marrero accept the plea, and the district court subsequently issued an order accepting it. Sentencing has been scheduled for May 29, 2026.



