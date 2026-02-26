‘Disgusting’: Republicans Applaud as Trump Brags About Taking Food Aid From Millions

The Republican law includes reductions in federal nutrition funding for states—which administer SNAP—as well as expanded work requirements, which the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office estimated would strip nutrition benefits from “roughly 2.4 million people in an average month” over the next decade.

As the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities noted in a recent analysis, changes enacted by the Trump-GOP law mean that “for the first time in the 50-year history of the modern SNAP program, the federal government will no longer ensure that the lowest-income people, including children, older adults, veterans, and people with disabilities, in every state have access to the food assistance they need because states that refuse to pay the cost share could see the program end.”

Shortly after Trump signed the Republican megabill into law, his administration canceled an annual US Department of Agriculture survey aimed at measuring food insecurity, undercutting efforts to track the impact of the unprecedented SNAP cuts. The USDA’s final reports estimated that nearly 48 million people in the US faced food insecurity in 2024—including nearly one in five households with children.

“Trump says he ‘lifted’ millions off food stamps,” Rep. Brittany Pettersen (D-Colo.) wrote in response to the president’s State of the Union remarks. “But what he really means is his Big Ugly Bill ripped food away from hungry moms, kids, and seniors to fund tax cuts for the wealthiest Americans. The lies are blatant and disgusting.”