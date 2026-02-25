Trump Repeats Claim of Stopping ‘Nuclear War’ Between India and Pakistan, Cites Pakistan PM’s Alleged Remark on 35 Million Lives Saved

On Wednesday, February 25, 2026, US President Donald Trump once again claimed that he had stopped eight wars during his first ten months in the Oval Office. Despite repeated denials by India, he said that these included a potential “nuclear war” between India and Pakistan.

This time, Trump added new details, claiming that Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had told him that around 35 million people would have been killed during India’s Operation Sindoor if he had not intervened.

Praising himself, Trump said, “We’re proudly restoring safety for Americans at home and we are also restoring safety for Americans abroad. Our country has never been stronger.” He then listed the conflicts he claimed to have ended, stating, “In my first ten months, I ended eight wars. Cambodia and Thailand, Pakistan and India would have had a nuclear war.”