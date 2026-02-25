Trump Repeats Claim of Stopping ‘Nuclear War’ Between India and Pakistan, Cites Pakistan PM’s Alleged Remark on 35 Million Lives Saved

During his State of the Union address, Donald Trump claimed Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif told him 35 million lives were saved due to his intervention.
India has consistently denied any US mediation, stating that the ceasefire in May 2025 followed direct communication between the two countries
The confrontation followed the April 2025 Pahalgam terror attack and India’s subsequent Operation Sindoor against terror infrastructure in Pakistan and PoK
On Wednesday, February 25, 2026, US President Donald Trump once again claimed that he had stopped eight wars during his first ten months in the Oval Office. Despite repeated denials by India, he said that these included a potential “nuclear war” between India and Pakistan.
This time, Trump added new details, claiming that Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had told him that around 35 million people would have been killed during India’s Operation Sindoor if he had not intervened.
Praising himself, Trump said, “We’re proudly restoring safety for Americans at home and we are also restoring safety for Americans abroad. Our country has never been stronger.” He then listed the conflicts he claimed to have ended, stating, “In my first ten months, I ended eight wars. Cambodia and Thailand, Pakistan and India would have had a nuclear war.”
He added, “35 million people, said the Prime Minister of Pakistan, would have died if it were not for my involvement.” Continuing his list, Trump said he had resolved conflicts between Kosovo and Serbia, Israel and Iran, Egypt and Ethiopia, Armenia and Azerbaijan, the Congo and Rwanda, and “of course the war in Gaza,” during his State of the Union address to the US Congress.
While highlighting his achievements in his second term, Trump also said that his administration was “working very hard to end a ninth war” between Russia and Ukraine, adding that the conflict would never have started if he had been president at the time. Later, he remarked, “I’ve always wanted the Congressional Medal of Honour, but I was informed I’m not allowed to give it to myself.”
India, however, has consistently rejected Trump’s claims. New Delhi has maintained that the ceasefire was reached after the Directors General of Military Operations of both countries agreed to stop all firing and military actions. According to Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, this led to a “ceasefire understanding” without any third-party involvement.
The military confrontation followed the April 22, 2025 terror attack in Pahalgam, in which terrorists targeted civilians and killed 26 people, in what was seen as a clear attempt to provoke communal violence. In response, India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7, targeting infrastructure linked to Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammed, and Hizbul Mujahideen in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.
India has continued to deny all claims of mediation, stressing that the ceasefire reached on May 10, 2025, was the result of direct talks between the two militaries. Officials have repeatedly stated that there was no role for any third party in ending the hostilities.
Despite these clarifications, Trump has maintained that he played a decisive role in stopping the conflict. He has continued to highlight his involvement as part of his efforts to ensure global peace, while India has firmly maintained that de-escalation was achieved through direct communication between the two countries without external intervention.
