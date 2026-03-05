All Is Not Revealed! DOJ Admits Nearly 47,635 Files, are still Withheld—Contrary to Pam Bondi’s Claim that all Epstein-Related Files are Public

Key Points:
The headlines surrounding the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein have never died down, even more than five years after he committed suicide in his prison cell. Recently, the Department of Justice (DOJ) released nearly 3 million files related to the disgraced financier, revealing the names of several A-listers who had associations with him.
Despite the release of thousands of documents in the Epstein files, many of which were heavily redacted, an analysis by the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) found that nearly 47,635 files were withheld and never officially released.
The Wall Street Journal (WSJ), quoting a DOJ spokesperson, reported that “47,635 files were offline for further review and should be ready for re-production by the end of the week.” The controversial Epstein files have resulted in reputational damage for prominent figures such as former US President Bill Clinton and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, among several others.
Despite Donald Trump’s past association with Epstein, he has reiterated that their friendship ended long before he took office in 2017. The WSJ analysis also stated that the withheld files included interviews with a woman who alleged that Trump and Epstein committed sexual misconduct against her when she was a minor in the 1980s.
The DOJ acknowledged the allegations made by the woman but failed to release Form 302, which explains the details of when she was abused by Epstein. The form also reportedly included serious allegations against the current US president.
In the Epstein library on the official website of the DOJ, Trump’s name appears 5,359 times in the files. On March 4, 2026, the US House Oversight Committee decided to subpoena US Attorney General Pam Bondi to testify regarding the Justice Department’s handling of the Epstein files. Following the release of the final batch of the Epstein files on January 30, 2026, Bondi and Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche stated in a letter that all Epstein-related files had been made public.
The deposition videos of Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, released by the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform, went viral on March 2, 2026. The depositions took place on February 26 and 27. Following the release of the videos, several users online pointed out what they described as unusual behaviour by the Clintons during the hours-long depositions.
Some users accused Bill Clinton of appearing to reminisce while looking at the infamous hot tub photograph of him, calling his behaviour “creepy.” In the image, a younger-looking Clinton is seen in a hot tub along with Epstein’s close confidante Ghislaine Maxwell and another girl sitting at a nearby table.
During the deposition, Clinton told lawmakers that he had no association with the woman he was pictured with in the hot tub. He further added that he did not have sex with the woman in the picture during his deposition. The Clintons emphasised that they had no knowledge of the criminal activities committed by Maxwell and Epstein.
In another dramatic moment during the deposition, Hillary Clinton had a breakdown and almost walked out of the room when she discovered that a photo of her from the closed-door deposition had been leaked to the public. A visibly disturbed Hillary Clinton banged the table and reportedly said, “I am done.” After a break, her lawyers criticised the committee over the leaked photograph, saying, “We find it unprofessional and we find it unfair.”
Bill Clinton, whose name appeared almost as frequently as Donald Trump’s in the Epstein files, said in his defence that he had ended all his associations with the convicted sex offender in 2003. He claimed that their relationship ended after he began interacting with donors who were more appropriate for his Clinton Global Initiative. “I thought Mr. Epstein was an interesting man, but I didn't think he was really interested in what I was doing,” Clinton said.
