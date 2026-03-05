All Is Not Revealed! DOJ Admits Nearly 47,635 Files, are still Withheld—Contrary to Pam Bondi’s Claim that all Epstein-Related Files are Public

The headlines surrounding the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein have never died down, even more than five years after he committed suicide in his prison cell. Recently, the Department of Justice (DOJ) released nearly 3 million files related to the disgraced financier, revealing the names of several A-listers who had associations with him.

Despite the release of thousands of documents in the Epstein files, many of which were heavily redacted, an analysis by the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) found that nearly 47,635 files were withheld and never officially released.

The Wall Street Journal (WSJ), quoting a DOJ spokesperson, reported that “47,635 files were offline for further review and should be ready for re-production by the end of the week.” The controversial Epstein files have resulted in reputational damage for prominent figures such as former US President Bill Clinton and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, among several others.

Despite Donald Trump’s past association with Epstein, he has reiterated that their friendship ended long before he took office in 2017. The WSJ analysis also stated that the withheld files included interviews with a woman who alleged that Trump and Epstein committed sexual misconduct against her when she was a minor in the 1980s.