Bill Clinton Spokesperson Accuses DOJ of Selective Transparency in Epstein Files Release, Calls for Full Disclosure of All Related Records

Angel Ureña, spokesperson for former US President Bill Clinton, has called on the United States Department of Justice (DOJ) to immediately release all remaining documents linked to the Jeffrey Epstein case. He alleged that the manner in which the files have been disclosed so far raises serious concerns about selective transparency.

In a statement issued on X on December 22, 2025, Clinton’s spokesperson and deputy chief of staff invoked the Epstein Files Transparency Act, arguing that the law places a clear obligation on the Justice Department to make the full record public.

“The Epstein Files Transparency Act imposes a clear legal duty on the U.S. Department of Justice to produce the full and complete record the public demands and deserves,” Ureña wrote.