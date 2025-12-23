USA

Bill Clinton Spokesperson Accuses DOJ of Selective Transparency in Epstein Files Release, Calls for Full Disclosure of All Related Records

Bill Clinton’s spokesperson has urged the US Department of Justice to release all remaining Epstein-related documents, raising concerns over partial disclosures and the manner the files are released.
Angel Ureña, spokesperson for former US President Bill Clinton, has called on the United States Department of Justice X
Clinton spokesperson Angel Ureña urged the DOJ to release all remaining Epstein files under the Transparency Act.
Thousands of documents and photographs were released by the DOJ, but extensive redactions drew criticism
His call came after a recent release that included several photographs of Bill Clinton with Epstein associates

Angel Ureña, spokesperson for former US President Bill Clinton, has called on the United States Department of Justice (DOJ) to immediately release all remaining documents linked to the Jeffrey Epstein case. He alleged that the manner in which the files have been disclosed so far raises serious concerns about selective transparency.

In a statement issued on X on December 22, 2025, Clinton’s spokesperson and deputy chief of staff invoked the Epstein Files Transparency Act, arguing that the law places a clear obligation on the Justice Department to make the full record public.

“The Epstein Files Transparency Act imposes a clear legal duty on the U.S. Department of Justice to produce the full and complete record the public demands and deserves,” Ureña wrote.

The statement came just days after the DOJ released thousands of documents and photographs connected to the late financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. The release, which occurred on December 19, 2025 followed months of political pressure and a statutory deadline established under the new law signed by President Donald Trump in November 2025.

Among the materials released were several photographs involving Clinton. These included images showing the former president aboard Epstein’s private jet, sitting with a woman on his lap, as well as another photograph depicting him in a hot tub with a woman. In all such images, the identities of the women were obscured by blacked-out redactions.

While the DOJ disclosed a significant volume of material, the documents were heavily redacted, prompting criticism from victims’ advocates and bipartisan lawmakers. Representatives Thomas Massie (R-Kentucky) and Ro Khanna (D-California), the co-sponsors of the legislation, publicly expressed dissatisfaction, arguing that the department had not complied with the spirit of the law and was shielding powerful individuals.

Ureña echoed those concerns, stating, “What the Department of Justice has released so far, and the manner in which it did so, makes one thing clear: someone or something is being protected. We do not know whom, what or why. But we do know this: we need no such protection.”

In the statement, Ureña directly appealed to President Trump, urging him to instruct the Justice Department to release all remaining documents referencing Clinton, including photographs, interview notes, grand jury transcripts, and investigative findings.

“We call on President Trump to direct Attorney General Bondi to immediately release any remaining materials referring to, mentioning, or containing a photograph of Bill Clinton,” the statement said.

Ureña warned that continued withholding of documents would reinforce suspicions that selective disclosures are being used to imply wrongdoing rather than promote transparency.

“Refusal to do so will confirm the widespread suspicion that the Department of Justice’s actions to date are not about transparency, but about insinuation.”

Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche has said that the DOJ is reviewing additional material and expects to release hundreds of thousands more documents in the coming weeks. He added that redactions were necessary to protect victims’ identities and avoid interfering with active investigations.

