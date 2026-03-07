Asif Merchant from Pakistan, Backed by Iran, Convicted for Plotting to Assassinate Donald Trump, Joe Biden, and Nikki Haley

Amid the ongoing US–Israeli conflict against Iran, which resulted in the killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei, a Pakistani man has been convicted of orchestrating a plot to assassinate US President Donald Trump. On March 6, 2026, Asif Merchant was found guilty of trying to hire hitmen to assassinate the President of the United States and other politicians during the 2024 US presidential campaign.

According to reports, Merchant’s plan was to avenge the killing of Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani, who was assassinated in 2020 in a US drone strike near Baghdad.

See Also: While Cost of Living Soars and Healthcare Taken Away, Trump Spending $1 Billion Per Day in War of Choice With Iran

According to the IANS news agency, Merchant was acting under orders from the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) to plot the murder and will receive life imprisonment when he is sentenced. The attack was planned to take place during the 2024 US presidential election campaign. However, the plan ultimately failed because the Pakistani aide he asked for help turned out to be an informant for the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

Following Merchant’s verdict, FBI Director Kash Patel claimed that the FBI and its partners had averted a deadly plot. He added, “This was not the first attempt to harm our citizens on US soil; other efforts have also failed.”

The 47-year-old convict was arrested in July 2024 while attempting to flee the US. He was charged the following month. On March 3, 2026, War Secretary Pete Hegseth stated that the mastermind behind the plot to murder the POTUS was killed while Merchant was on trial in connection with one of his schemes. The dates for the trial, which began last week in a Brooklyn federal court, were set long before the Iran conflict.

The dates for the trial that started last week in a Brooklyn Federal court in the city were set long before the Iran conflict. The judge presiding over the trial, Eric Komitee, remarked about the coincidence, “This trial is happening in interesting times”.