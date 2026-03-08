Anti-Muslim Demonstrators Arrested After Throwing Explosives at NYC Mayor Mamdani's House

New York, March 8: Six individuals were detained on charges related to launching smoking projectiles filled with bolts and screws outside the home of Mayor Zohran Mamdani during an anti-Muslim demonstration.

Authorities said tensions escalated on Saturday (local time) during a demonstration organised by far-right activist Jake Lang.

Police clarified that Mayor Mamdani and his wife were not present at the residence during the demonstration. A spokesperson for the mayor condemned the protest, describing it as “Islamophobic and deeply offensive.”

Lang had called for a protest under the banner “Stop the Islamic Takeover of New York City,” which drew a small group of supporters to the area. According to reports, about 20 individuals joined him, many wearing American flag-themed hats and sweatshirts bearing the word “Freedom,” a slogan associated with conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

As the demonstration progressed, more than 100 counterprotesters gathered nearby, shouting slogans and confronting the group. The situation quickly deteriorated as both sides engaged in heated exchanges.

Witnesses said the first signs of violence emerged when one of Lang’s supporters used pepper spray on counterprotesters, causing several people to experience irritation and tears. The incident triggered further chaos as pushing and fistfights broke out within the crowd. Protesters also began throwing eggs at one another amid the escalating confrontation.

The situation worsened when a counterprotester reportedly hurled two smoking objects into the area. One of the devices landed on East 87th Street and briefly caught fire, causing panic among those gathered as people rushed to move away from the scene.