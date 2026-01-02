'We Are All Thinking of You': New NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s Letter to Jailed Activist Umar Khalid Goes Viral

New York City’s newly sworn-in mayor, Zohran Mamdani, has written a handwritten letter to jailed activist and former Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student Umar Khalid. The letter, addressed to Khalid and shared publicly by his partner Bunojyotsana Lahiri, has sparked political reactions in India, including sharp criticism from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

In the undated note, Mamdani wrote, “Dear Umar, I think of your words on bitterness often, and the importance of not letting it consume one’s self. It was a pleasure to meet your parents. We are all thinking of you.” The letter was handed to Khalid’s parents, Sahiba Khanam and Syed Qasim Rasool Ilyas, when Mamdani met them during their visit to the United States in December 2025. A photograph of the note was posted on X on the day Mamdani was sworn in as mayor, drawing widespread attention.