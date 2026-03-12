Antidote to India’s Toxic “Tuition Culture”: How Bharat EduAI Stack Aims to End India's Tuition Trap?

For decades, students from Indian middle-class families have been defined by a singular, almost religiously followed ritual: the after-school run to private coaching centres. From JEE aspirants in Kota to primary students in tier-3 towns, the "shadow education" system has filled the gaps that overcrowded classrooms couldn't.
But for long now, the Indian education system has been shadowed by this parallel coaching industry, often creating a deep economic divide between those who can afford "extra help" and those who cannot. Bodhan AI aims to bridge this gap with an open-source ‘Bharat EduAI Stack’ to introduce Artificial Intelligence applications across all levels of education, from kindergarten to research.
The Bharat Bodhan AI Conclave 2026 held from 12th Feb - 13th Feb marked the first national convening of India’s AI-in-Education ecosystem and serves as the starting point for the Centre of Excellence for Artificial Intelligence in Education at the IIT Madras Bodhan AI Foundation.
It suggests that the government is ready to challenge the status quo with the uncovering of the ambitious Bharat EduAI Stack.
But can a software stack finally break the back of this relentless "tuition culture"? The End of 'Rote and Repeat’
India is gearing for a paradigm shift in how technology shapes learning, with artificial intelligence set to become a core enabler across classrooms, teacher training, and skilling ecosystems. The Centre of Excellence in Artificial Intelligence for Education at IIT Madras, known as BodhanAI, hopes to play a critical role in this shift starting next academic session.
The current tuition model thrives on the "one-size-fits-all" failure of crowded classrooms.
AI's primary role will be to end rote learning and foster deeper contextual learning as India’s education system was once based on interaction and discussion, but over time it became focused on memorisation. Students often hesitate to ask questions in class because they fear making mistakes. With Ai they can ask questions freely and receive answers quickly, which can improve learning
Vineet Joshi, Higher Education Secretary under Ministry of Education
Much like how UPI (Unified Payments Interface) broke the monopoly of big banks by allowing any app to move money, the Bharat EduAI Stack is designed as Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI).
The Sovereign Layer: Unlike ChatGPT or Gemini bots, Bodhan AI is building a multilingual, India-centric foundational model. It is designed to understand not just "Hindi," but all of the 22 dialects and contextual nuances of India, whether it’s a classroom in rural Jharkhand or a university in coastal Kerala.
Interoperability: It provides a "common technology layer." This means an ed-tech startup or a state government doesn't need to build an AI from scratch; they can "plug into" the national stack to create localised learning tools.
The Human Interface: The focus isn't on replacing teachers but on "Bloom’s Two Sigma" problem, the proven theory that students with 1-to-1 tutors perform two standard deviations better than those in a classroom. Bodhan AI aims to provide that 1-to-1 "AI tutor" to every child for free.
Personalised Worksheets: Automatically generated based on a student’s specific weak areas.
24/7 Multilingual Support: Students can ask questions in their mother tongue and receive instant, pedagogically sound explanations.
Teacher Empowerment: Rather than replacing teachers, the stack provides them with a "diagnostic dashboard" to see which students need help before they fall behind, effectively turning the school teacher into a personalised mentor.
By making the underlying AI infrastructure a public good, the Ministry of Education is effectively commoditising the core product of many private players.
If a government-backed, sovereign AI can provide high-quality adaptive testing and personalised feedback in regional languages, the "value proposition" of expensive private coaching may start to crumble and the focus could shift from who can afford the best tutor to who has a stable internet connection.
During the two-day Bharat Bodhan AI Conclave, a startling data point emerged: early pilots of AI-enabled tracking have already identified over 3 lakh "ghost students" (fake enrollments) and restored broken linkages for at least as many real students at risk of dropping out.
By analysing real-time attendance and learning patterns, the system doesn't just grade papers; it flags a child’s struggle to the District Magistrate or the teacher before the child actually fails. It is a shift from post-mortem exams to preventative educational care.
The ambition is massive, but the friction points remain grounded in reality: the digital divide, teachers' tech-fatigue, and the ethical "black box" of AI bias in a country as diverse as India.
Whether the Bharat EduAI Stack becomes the "UPI of Education" or remains a sophisticated digital experiment will depend on how the government handles the rollout across the first 25% of pilot schools this year. For now, the message to the coaching industry is clear: the monopoly on "personalised attention" seems to be under siege.
