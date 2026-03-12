Antidote to India’s Toxic “Tuition Culture”: How Bharat EduAI Stack Aims to End India's Tuition Trap?

For decades, students from Indian middle-class families have been defined by a singular, almost religiously followed ritual: the after-school run to private coaching centres. From JEE aspirants in Kota to primary students in tier-3 towns, the "shadow education" system has filled the gaps that overcrowded classrooms couldn't.

But for long now, the Indian education system has been shadowed by this parallel coaching industry, often creating a deep economic divide between those who can afford "extra help" and those who cannot. Bodhan AI aims to bridge this gap with an open-source ‘Bharat EduAI Stack’ to introduce Artificial Intelligence applications across all levels of education, from kindergarten to research.

The Bharat Bodhan AI Conclave 2026 held from 12th Feb - 13th Feb marked the first national convening of India’s AI-in-Education ecosystem and serves as the starting point for the Centre of Excellence for Artificial Intelligence in Education at the IIT Madras Bodhan AI Foundation.

It suggests that the government is ready to challenge the status quo with the uncovering of the ambitious Bharat EduAI Stack.