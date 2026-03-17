Pope Leo to Iran War Architects: ‘Cease Fire’

“The people of the Middle East for two weeks have been suffering the atrocious violence of war,” he began.

He continued: “Thousands of innocent people have been killed, and many others have been forced to abandon their homes. I renew my prayerful closeness to all those who have lost their loved ones in the attacks that have struck schools, hospitals, and residential areas.”

According to AP, the mentioned school strike likely referred to the US bombing of an elementary school in Minab, Iran on the first day of the war, which killed at least 175 people, the majority of whom were children.

Pope Leo also repeated concerns about the situation in Lebanon, and called for “paths of dialogue that can support the country’s authorities in implementing lasting solutions to the serious crisis underway.”

Israeli attacks on that country have forced about 1 million people to abandon their homes and killed more than 800, The Guardian reported.

The pope’s remarks came two days after a Israeli strikes killed 12 healthcare workers at the primary healthcare facility in Burj Qalaouiyah, Lebanon, an attack that the country’s health ministry said “violated all international humanitarian laws.”