27 Years Ago, Australian Missionary Graham Staines, Along with His Two Sons, Was Burned Alive by an Extremist Mob in Odisha; Today, What has Changed for Christians in India?

The Graham Staines Case: Investigation, Fact-Finding, and Aftermath

The investigation into the Staines killings initially faced criticism for delays and procedural lapses. Local police were accused of failing to act on prior warnings about threats to missionaries in the region. In October 1999, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) took over the case amid mounting pressure.

According to the investigative report, that attack was a coordinated plan, with a group of 30–50 men going after the Staines family, another group attacking the nearby camp, and a third group occupying nearby villages, ensuring no one came out to help. The firs group brought along crude weapons with which they slashed the tires and smashed the windows the car before setting it on fire. A post-mortem report revealed that Staines and his sons died of shock and suffocation while being burned alive.

The investigation was marred by repeated delays and inaction, with the main accused, Dara Singh, absconding for a year before he was finally captured. In this time, he managed to give multiple TV interviews and commit at least two more murders.

When charges were finally brought, a total of 51 individuals were initially accused. However, as the trial progressed, charges against most were dropped due to what courts described as insufficient evidence. In 2003, a trial court sentenced Dara Singh to death and awarded life imprisonment to 12 others.

But even this outcome did not last. The Orissa High Court later acquitted all but Dara Singh and one associate, citing unreliable witness testimony and lack of corroboration. One other, a juvenile, was also sentenced and has since been released. In 2005, the Supreme Court upheld Dara Singh’s conviction but commuted his death sentence to life imprisonment, ruling that the case did not meet the “rarest of rare” standard. The bench, headed by Justice P Sathasivam, also commented,“At Manoharpur, the intention was to teach a lesson to Graham Staines about his religious activities, namely, converting poor tribals to Christianity.” This remark was later expunged.

Most recently, in April 2025, Mahendra Hembram, the only remaining convict in the case, was released from prison for “good behaviour”. He was welcomed by the VHP with garlands and chants of “Jai Shri Ram”. “It is a good day for us. We welcome the government's decision,” VHP joint secretary Kedar Dash said at the time.

Wadhwa Commission Report

As part of its response to the incident, the Centre appointed a fact-finding commission to investigate the killing, headed by retired Justice DP Wadhwa. In its report, the judicial inquiry concluded that the murders were planned, brutal, and driven by fundamentalist hostility towards Christians. It found no evidence that Staines had engaged in forced conversions.

However, the commission established that Dara Singh acted alone and was not part of any organised extremist network. This conclusion stood in contrast to extensive testimony before the commission, including from police officers, local witnesses, and even the commission’s own counsel, which suggested Singh’s close association with Bajrang Dal and links to the Bharatiya Janata Party’s local structures.

Human rights groups and civil society organisations criticised the report for ignoring the wider national context of anti-Christian violence and for absolving organisations despite substantial evidence of ideological and logistical support.