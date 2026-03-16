Amid Legal Ambiguity, Debate Grows in India Over ‘Crypto-Christians’ and Hidden Religious Conversions

In a judgment delivered in February 26, 2026, the Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court, comprising Justices Mukulika Jawalkar and Nandesh Deshpande, ruled that the presence of a statue of Jesus Christ or the symbol of the cross in a house cannot be taken as proof that someone has converted to Christianity.

The court said that stronger evidence is needed to prove conversion, such as baptism records or official certificates. The case involved a student from Akola, Maharashtra who challenged the rejection of his Scheduled Caste certificate by a caste scrutiny committee. The committee had claimed that the student’s forefathers had converted to Christianity. However, the student argued that no formal conversion had taken place and that he still identified as a Hindu.

In another development in October 2025, Vishva Hindu Parishad General Secretary Milind Parande alleged that many people who convert to Christianity do not update their official documents. According to Parande, this keeps the change in religion hidden and makes official population statistics appear unchanged. He also claimed that some people avoid updating their records so they can continue receiving reservation benefits linked to caste.