Amid Legal Ambiguity, Debate Grows in India Over ‘Crypto-Christians’ and Hidden Religious Conversions

The Bombay High Court ruled that having a statue of Jesus Christ or a cross at home is not enough proof of conversion to Christianity, and stronger evidence like baptism records is required.
Vishva Hindu Parishad leader Milind Parande alleged that some converts do not update official records, which may allow them to continue receiving caste-based reservation benefits.
The issue has sparked debate around “crypto-Christians,” referring to people who allegedly practice Christianity privately while remaining Hindu in official documents.
Have you ever heard the term “Crypto-Christians”? Not cryptocurrency, but Christians. The term has recently come into discussion in India. It refers to people who are believed to privately follow Christianity while continuing to identify as Hindus in official documents, often to retain reservation benefits. The word “crypto” itself means hidden or secret.
Recent judgments by High Courts and the Supreme Court of India have made it harder to legally prove that a person has converted to another religion. Critics argue that these higher standards of proof may allow individuals who have converted to Christianity to continue identifying as Hindus in official records.
In a judgment delivered in February 26, 2026, the Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court, comprising Justices Mukulika Jawalkar and Nandesh Deshpande, ruled that the presence of a statue of Jesus Christ or the symbol of the cross in a house cannot be taken as proof that someone has converted to Christianity.
The court said that stronger evidence is needed to prove conversion, such as baptism records or official certificates. The case involved a student from Akola, Maharashtra who challenged the rejection of his Scheduled Caste certificate by a caste scrutiny committee. The committee had claimed that the student’s forefathers had converted to Christianity. However, the student argued that no formal conversion had taken place and that he still identified as a Hindu.
In another development in October 2025, Vishva Hindu Parishad General Secretary Milind Parande alleged that many people who convert to Christianity do not update their official documents. According to Parande, this keeps the change in religion hidden and makes official population statistics appear unchanged. He also claimed that some people avoid updating their records so they can continue receiving reservation benefits linked to caste.
Parande gave examples where some villages reportedly show no Christians in official records but still have several churches. The issue has also attracted political attention, with authorities in Maharashtra saying that action may be taken against people who misrepresent their religious identity while holding caste-based certificates meant for certain communities.
Concerns about such hidden conversions have started a wider debate in India. Supporters of stricter checks say that secret conversions may affect official data and allow misuse of welfare benefits. Others say that a person’s faith is a personal matter and that proving conversion is legally complex.
[VP]
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