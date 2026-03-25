‘Kristi Noem 2.0’: Two Democrats Join Republicans in Confirming Mullin to Lead DHS

Christina Harvey, executive director of the advocacy group Stand Up America, said in response to the vote that “Mullin’s confirmation hearings made clear he lacks the character and qualifications to serve as DHS secretary.”

“He’s Kristi Noem 2.0: an election denier with unwavering loyalty to Donald Trump and a penchant for profiting off public office ,” said Harvey. “Mullin signaled he’ll continue the administration’s pattern of shielding federal agents from accountability while blocking crucial reforms. Even more alarming, Mullin refused to rule out sending armed, masked agents to polling places this November.”

“Senate Republicans put Mullin in power,” Harvey added, “and they’ll be responsible for what comes next.”

The confirmation vote came amid reports that senators are on the verge of a deal to end the month-long shutdown at DHS, which has left TSA workers unpaid. In the wake of ICE agents’ deadly shootings of Renee Good and Alex Pretti in Minnesota, Democratic lawmakers have demanded reforms to the immigration enforcement body as part of any DHS funding deal.

Roll Call reported late Monday that the “tentative arrangement” senators are considering “would split off a large chunk of regular fiscal 2026 funding for Immigration and Customs Enforcement from the earlier full-year funding bill for DHS that stalled in the Senate.”

“Democrats wouldn’t get everything they want in the tentative pact; Customs and Border Protection would be funded, for instance,” the outlet noted. “And there were discussions about keeping other parts of ICE funded, including the Homeland Security Investigations division that works on anti-terror efforts, transnational crime, child exploitation, and human trafficking.”

News of potential progress toward an agreement came after Trump nearly torpedoed negotiations by demanding that Republicans attach a massive voter suppression bill known as the SAVE America Act to any DHS funding deal.

“Don’t make any deal on anything unless you include voter ID,” Trump said during an event in Tennessee earlier Monday.

Politico reported late Monday that Senate Republicans are “looking at using reconciliation”—a filibuster-proof budget process—to “pass more ICE funding as well as parts of their partisan GOP elections bill, the SAVE America Act.”

The legislation is part of what experts and democracy advocates have characterized as a sweeping Trump administration effort to sabotage the 2026 midterm elections . As part of that effort, the Trump administration has reportedly weighed the possibility of sending ICE agents to polling sites—something that Mullin declined to rule out during his confirmation hearing.

Sen. Ed Markey (D-Mass.) said in his statement opposing Mullin’s confirmation that “with Trump unleashing ICE agents at our airports, we cannot risk another leader at DHS who will simply rubberstamp the illegal, brutal Trump agenda.”

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