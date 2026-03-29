‘Shameful’: Trump Threatens to Redirect Student Loan Borrowers to Most Expensive Repayment Plans

This article was originally published in Common Dreams under Creative Commons 3.0 license. Read the original article. Contact: editor@commondreams.org
By Stephen Prager
After axing a Biden-era student loan repayment program, the is threatening to kick its millions of mostly low-income beneficiaries onto the government’s most expensive plan unless they switch to a new one quickly.
The on Friday that the Department of Education was beginning to email the more than 7 million people enrolled in the Saving on a Valuable Education (SAVE) program, telling them they needed to change their plan within the next 90 days.
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Around 4.5 million of those borrowers incomes between 150% and 225%, allowing them to qualify for zero-dollar monthly payments under SAVE, which the Trump administration effectively in December after settling with Republican states who’d brought lawsuits against the program under former President .
Anonymous officials told The Post that those who do not switch plans within three months of receiving the email will automatically be re-enrolled in the Standard Plan. Unlike SAVE, which is income-based, the Standard plan has borrowers pay a fixed rate over 10 years.
Standard typically carries the highest monthly payments, and those transitioning to it from SAVE could more than $300 extra per month in some cases, with the poorest borrowers seeing the sharpest increases.
While 90 days may seem like plenty of time to switch to a less expensive repayment plan, it’s not nearly that simple.
Due to the large exodus of borrowers, the Department of Education has struggled to process all the forms, processing only about 250,000 per month. Many borrowers who have tried to transition have found themselves waiting months for a reply.
To make matters more confusing, many of these borrowers will have to switch programs again soon, since all but one repayment program will be dissolved on July 1, 2028 as a result of last year’s Republican law. The remaining plan will also be income-driven, though it is still expected to cost borrowers more each month.
According to a released last month by the Century Foundation and Protect Borrowers, two groups that support loan forgiveness, nearly 9 million student loan borrowers are in default. During Trump’s first year back in office, the student loan delinquency rate jumped from roughly zero to 25%, which it called “precedent-shattering.”
“Much of the rise in delinquencies can be linked to the Trump administration’s actions aimed at increasing student loan payments,” the report said. “The US Department of Education blocked borrowers from accessing more affordable payments through income-driven plans, having ordered a stoppage in application processing for three months and mass-denying 328,000 applications in August 2025. As of December 31, 2025, a warehouse’s worth of 734,000 applications sat unprocessed.”
Being in default has major ramifications for borrowers’ finances. Those with delinquent loans saw their credit scores decrease by an average of 57 points during the first three quarters of 2025, dragging around 2 million of them into “subprime” territory, which forces them to pay thousands of dollars more for auto and personal loans and makes them more likely to have difficulty finding housing and employment.
The report estimated that if those booted from SAVE defaulted at the same rate as other borrowers, the number of student loan borrowers in distress could rise as high as 17 million.
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According to Protect Borrowers, the typical family more than $3,000 per year in additional costs as a result of the end of SAVE.
The end of SAVE comes as shocks caused by Trump’s war in Iran have gas prices and to raise them throughout the economy, adding to the already costs of food, housing, and resulting from the president’s aggressive tariff regime.
“In the middle of an affordability crisis driven by ,” Sen. (D-Mass.), “Trump is killing a plan that lowers student loan costs. It’s shameful.”
(GP)
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