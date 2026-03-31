Community micro-hydropower plants revolutionise isolated areas of the Dominican Republic

According to the 2022 World Small Hydropower Development Report (WSHPDR), the Dominican Republic ranks among Caribbean countries with 98 percent access to electricity in rural areas, leaving a two percent gap without supply. “Only Cuba, the Dominican Republic, and Haiti have large hydropower plants,” the report said, “while Grenada and Saint Lucia lack hydropower capacity altogether. In the remaining countries of the region, all existing hydropower capacity corresponds to small plants.” The DR in particular has an installed hydropower capacity of 623 megawatts.

Many of the isolated areas in the DR receive electricity from community micro-hydropower plants, a model that has made the country a benchmark over the past 27 years. As part of the Luz de Agua programme, 48 projects are currently operational. Other state-supported projects based on the same model, but linked to different organisations, bring the total number of micro-hydropower plants in the country to just over 50.

Luz de Agua, a development model aimed at providing electricity to communities difficult to reach by conventional power grids, has been in operation for nearly three decades, driven by communities in isolated mountainous areas. It emerged from the vision of U.S. engineer Jon Katz, who was in the DR in the late 1990s, with a focus on social and development support.

From its inception, the Small Grants Programme (SGP) of the Global Environment Facility (GEF) has promoted the initiative, which the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) then globally implemented with the aim of providing financial and technical support to civil society and community projects to “conserve and restore the environment, improve livelihoods, and achieve global environmental benefits through local actions.”

Although the project is carried out mainly in the eastern part of the island, some Haitian communities in border areas have also benefitted: electricity access for more than 22,000 people in over 5,000 households, a more than 60 percent decrease in energy expenses, and the absorption of more than 25,000 tons of carbon dioxide (CO₂) per year through the use of renewable energy. This information is based on reporting by Guakía Ambiente, one of the organisations supporting the project.

The first micro-hydropower plant to be successfully installed, in 1998, was the “El Limón Community Hydropower Plant” in the province of San José de Ocoa. Spearheaded by the El Limón Community Council, the plant has a capacity of 3.5 kilowatts (kW) and reaches 70 households in the area.

Environmental sciences graduate Michela Izzo, who is the current executive director of Guakía Ambiente — the leading non-profit organisation involved in the programme — explained that El Limón residents coined the popular phrase “Luz de Agua” to describe how, from a small water source, they finally managed to access an electricity supply.

Izzo joined the project in 2006 as head of practical feasibility studies, a role she held until 2019. “Everything started as a pilot, something new that no one had really worked on, especially at the community level here in the country. [T]here were other micro-hydropower experiences, but they were developed directly by companies or by the state, without direct involvement from local residents,” she explained.

“From the first plant, similar areas began to be identified, and from there emerged the survey of another 30 or 35 rural communities across the country, where water sources with the potential to meet the energy needs of the communities were preliminarily identified.” According to Izzo, there are currently 10 projects in the execution phase, with progress ranging from 35 to 90 percent.

Over time, the micro-hydropower plants of Tres Cruces, Pescado Bobo, Palma Herrada, La Vereda, Los Lirios, Los Mangos, and La Lomita were connected to the national power grid as a complementary source of generation to address reductions in water flow, especially during periods of extreme drought.