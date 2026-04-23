Trump Shares a ‘Savage Nation’ Rant Targeting India, China as “Hellholes” Amid Birthright Citizenship Debate

On April 23, 2026, Donald Trump posted a transcript of a podcast Savage Nation, which gained attention and added another controversy to his long list. The podcast transcript was of political commentator and conservative author Michael Savage, who made racist comments targeting India, China, and immigrants. He was talking about the ongoing debate on birthright citizenship in the United States when he made these remarks.

Trump posted the transcript and video on his Truth Social account. In the transcript and the video, Michael Savage said that India, China, and other countries are “hellholes.” “A baby here becomes an instant citizen, and then they bring the entire family in from China or India or some other hellhole on the planet.”