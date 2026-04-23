Trump Shares a ‘Savage Nation’ Rant Targeting India, China as “Hellholes” Amid Birthright Citizenship Debate

Trump shares a podcast transcript by Michael Savage containing racist remarks targeting India, China, and immigrants.
The controversy comes amid a US Supreme Court hearing on birthright citizenship and Trump’s executive order to restrict it.
The post has triggered strong backlash on social media, with calls for diplomatic response and criticism of racist rhetoric.
On April 23, 2026, Donald Trump posted a transcript of a podcast Savage Nation, which gained attention and added another controversy to his long list. The podcast transcript was of political commentator and conservative author Michael Savage, who made racist comments targeting India, China, and immigrants. He was talking about the ongoing debate on birthright citizenship in the United States when he made these remarks.
Trump posted the transcript and video on his Truth Social account. In the transcript and the video, Michael Savage said that India, China, and other countries are “hellholes.” “A baby here becomes an instant citizen, and then they bring the entire family in from China or India or some other hellhole on the planet.”
His remarks come at a time when the issue of birthright citizenship is under new legal and political scrutiny. Birthright citizenship in the USA is guaranteed under the 14th Amendment to the United States Constitution, which was adopted in 1868. The Supreme Court of the United States is currently hearing arguments related to Trump’s executive order seeking to restrict automatic citizenship for children born in the US to non-citizen parents.
In his podcast, Savage attacked the legal arguments before the court, dismissing them as “legalese” and arguing that the issue should be decided by public opinion rather than the judiciary. He also called immigrants “illegal aliens” and called for a national referendum on birthright citizenship, claiming the current system is being exploited through “birth tourism” and welfare abuse.
He also commented on the attorney, saying, “quite noticeable to me was that the person bringing the arguments in favor of flooding America with illegal aliens to change the demographics forever was a Chinese American who looks to me like the classic ACLU attorney.” He further called Cecilia Wang smart, evil, and devious.
“They've done more damage to this nation than all the mafia families put together. In my un-humble opinion. Gangsters with laptops. They've robbed us blind, treated us like second-class citizens, let the turd world triumph, stepped on our flag, et cetera,” he said. The radio host also alleged that immigrants from India and China dominate sectors like technology in California, claiming, “You have to be from India or China because almost all the internal mechanisms are set up to run by Indians and Chinese.”
In January 2025, after beginning his second term, Trump signed an executive order aimed at limiting citizenship for children born to undocumented immigrants and temporary visa holders. As of April 2026, the US Supreme Court has been hearing the case challenging this executive order.
Speaking about the case, Trump said, “If they rule against our Country on Birthright Citizenship, which they probably will, it will cost America massive amounts of money but, more importantly, it will cost America its DIGNITY!”
His post has gone viral on social media, with many commenting on it. Many reshared screenshots on X and reacted strongly. One person wrote, “Thousand years old civilizations being called hellhole by a dirty child rapist subhuman orange clown from a civilization which is not even 250 years old. ” Another wrote, “India should show the spine to register strong protest against this racial attack. We should summon the US envoy.”
On these derogatory remarks towards India that were posted by Trump, when a journalist asked the Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal about the report, the only reply he gave was, “We have seen some reports. That is where I leave it.”
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