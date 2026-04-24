India Slams Trump’s “Hellhole” Remark as House Foreign Affairs Committee Dems Call for Better Leadership, Say POTUS is Treating Presidency Like a Reality TV Gig

Key Points:
India has responded to Trump’s recent “hellhole” remark, calling the comments “uninformed, inappropriate, and in poor taste.”
The remarks have sparked widespread backlash, with the House Foreign Affairs Committee Democrats calling for stronger leadership amid the ongoing conflict with Iran.
His recent comments come just weeks ahead of Marco Rubio’s visit to India to mend ties between the two countries.
US President Donald John Trump’s latest rant on Truth Social has turned into another undignified episode. Hours after Trump reposted a transcript from Savage Nation, which referred to countries like India and China as “hellholes,” the US Embassy attempted to bring the situation under control by praising the depth of the India–US relationship. However, the damage had already been done.
In the Truth Social transcript, Trump shared remarks by conservative political commentator Michael Savage while discussing U.S. birth right citizenship. Along with the four-page post, the president also shared a video clip of Savage from his podcast.
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Savage criticised the birth right citizenship clause in the United States, under which children born in the country are granted U.S. citizenship, arguing that it acts as a 'hall pass' even when their parents are undocumented immigrants. The president’s resharing of Savage’s remarks has drawn widespread criticism amid the many controversies he is already facing.
The racial remarks came amid the ongoing tensions with Iran, which reportedly began on 28 February when the United States and Israel launched a joint strike targeting Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
Earlier, Trump had shared an AI-generated image of himself dressed in a holy robe, appearing to heal people, with many users calling the Truth Social post “blasphemous.” Just days prior, Thomas B. Edsall of The New York Times had described Trump as the “worst president in the history of the United States.”
U.S. Representative Ami Bera stated that Trump’s post was “offensive, ignorant, and beneath the dignity of the office he holds.” He further added that the president was born into a wealthy family and raised with privilege, unlike many immigrants who struggle to build their lives.
The House Foreign Affairs Committee Democrats also posted on X on 24 April 2026 that the United States needs better leadership. The post read, “The U.S. is at war with Iran. Thirteen service members are dead, and the president has placed tens of thousands of Americans in harm’s way.” It further stated,
See Also: Trump labels Democrats 'greatest enemy' in Truth Social post
Meanwhile, his recent Truth Social activity, amplifying Michael Savage’s remarks referring to India as a “hellhole,” has garnered significant backlash. India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) responded on 23 April 2026, acknowledging the remarks made against India and the subsequent statement issued by the U.S. Embassy. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated, “The remarks are obviously uninformed, inappropriate, and in poor taste.”
Jaiswal added, “They certainly do not reflect the reality of the India–U.S. relationship, which has long been based on mutual respect and shared interests.”
The post condemned birth right citizenship in the United States and also indirectly suggested that Indian immigrants do not hire white, native-born Americans. The post read, “A baby here becomes an instant citizen, and then they bring the entire family in from China or India or some other hellhole on the planet.”
Trump’s latest social media controversy comes just weeks ahead of U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s planned visit to India to mend ties with New Delhi. The visit is scheduled for the latter half of May 2026, according to The Indian Express.
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