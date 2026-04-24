India Slams Trump’s “Hellhole” Remark as House Foreign Affairs Committee Dems Call for Better Leadership, Say POTUS is Treating Presidency Like a Reality TV Gig

Savage criticised the birth right citizenship clause in the United States, under which children born in the country are granted U.S. citizenship, arguing that it acts as a 'hall pass' even when their parents are undocumented immigrants. The president’s resharing of Savage’s remarks has drawn widespread criticism amid the many controversies he is already facing.

The racial remarks came amid the ongoing tensions with Iran, which reportedly began on 28 February when the United States and Israel launched a joint strike targeting Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Earlier, Trump had shared an AI-generated image of himself dressed in a holy robe, appearing to heal people, with many users calling the Truth Social post “blasphemous.” Just days prior, Thomas B. Edsall of The New York Times had described Trump as the “worst president in the history of the United States.”

U.S. Representative Ami Bera stated that Trump’s post was “offensive, ignorant, and beneath the dignity of the office he holds.” He further added that the president was born into a wealthy family and raised with privilege, unlike many immigrants who struggle to build their lives.

The House Foreign Affairs Committee Democrats also posted on X on 24 April 2026 that the United States needs better leadership. The post read, “The U.S. is at war with Iran. Thirteen service members are dead, and the president has placed tens of thousands of Americans in harm’s way.” It further stated,