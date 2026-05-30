Why Is Billionaire Peter Thiel Moving to Argentina? Inside the Tech Mogul’s Reported Relocation

Tech billionaire and venture capitalist Peter Thiel has reportedly purchased a home in Buenos Aires and temporarily relocated his family to Argentina, as per a New York Times report dated May 28, 2026. A key figure in the American corporate sphere, Thiel’s sudden departure has sparked widespread speculation about why the influential conservative donor and tech mogul might be leaving the United States.

Over the past few months, the PayPal and Palantir co-founder has bought a $12 million mansion in the Argentine capital, enrolled his two children in local schools, and held meetings with President Javier Milei and other senior officials, according to sources familiar with his plans.

In return, the Argentine government is reportedly considering granting Thiel permanent residency or citizenship, though a spokesperson for President Milei has denied the claim.

Thiel has faced growing criticism in recent months over his company Palantir — a software firm specializing in data integration, analytics, and operationalization — being involved in the Trump administration’s migrant deportation efforts. Additionally, his name surfaced in a batch of the Jeffrey Epstein files released last fall, leading to further scrutiny over his alleged past relationship with the convicted sex offender.

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Why is Thiel considering relocating to Argentina?

Thiel has voiced his concerns about the threat of a nuclear war and the potential dangers that unregulated use of Artificial Intelligence may pose. In addition, the tech mogul is considering Argentina as an alternate fall-back option, after California’s political groups started deliberating upon a tax initiative that would impose 5% taxes on assets of state billionaires.

Previously, Thiel had sought citizenship and residency in multiple countries as a fallback alternative against rising political and economic risks in the United States. He obtained New Zealand citizenship in 2011, and applied for a Maltese passport in 2022.

The country, located in the Southern hemisphere, is geographically shielded from conflicts and risks that occur in the northern part of the world. Argentina's geographical positioning may be one of the reasons Thiel has considered the country as his new bug-out location. Further, Argentinian President Javier Milei’s economic ideologies strongly align with that of Thiel, with both men having a shared distaste for taxes and socialism.

Since arriving in Buenos Aires in April 2026, Thiel has met with President Milei at the presidential residence and held separate discussions with Economy Minister Luis Caputo and Deregulation Minister Federico Sturzenegger.

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The Argentine government has explored offering Thiel permanent residency or citizenship, though it remains unclear whether he would accept. A spokesman for President Milei has denied that any such offer was under consideration. Argentina is currently developing a “golden passport” programme that would grant citizenship to high-net-worth individuals making substantial investments in the country.

Manuel Adorni, Milei’s cabinet chief, addressed Thiel’s presence in Argentina directly last month while speaking to Congress. “All billionaires of the world who want to flee countries increasingly regulated, with higher taxes and governments that persecute their citizens, are welcome in the Argentine republic, the new land of freedom,” Adorni said. He added that Thiel was “interested in the deep reforms that we are bringing forward.”

Despite his apparent concerns about the current direction of the United States, Peter Thiel remains a longtime and vocal supporter of President Donald Trump. He delivered a prominent speech at the 2016 Republican National Convention and contributed $1.25 million to Trump’s first presidential campaign. Thiel is also a close friend and ally of Vice President JD Vance, having provided significant financial backing to his early political career. During Trump’s second term, Thiel’s company Palantir has secured several government contracts as well.