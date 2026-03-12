From Private Residences to Confidential Patient Information: Newly Released Documents Detail Medical Treatment Linked to Jeffrey Epstein

Recently released records related to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein have revealed details about how several physicians provided medical care to him and individuals connected to his social circle.

According to reporting in The New York Times, the records include emails, text messages, laboratory reports, and financial documents spanning 2009 to 2019, offering new insight into the medical and science network surrounding Epstein, who died in federal custody in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex-trafficking charges.

Investigators reviewed more than 15,000 documents that describe medical consultations, referrals, and procedures involving Epstein and several healthcare providers.

Plastic Surgeon Closed Head Wound on Dining Room Table

One incident described in the documents involved Dr. Jess Ting, a plastic surgeon at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York.

According to emails reviewed by investigators, a young woman traveling with Epstein suffered a deep forehead injury after falling off an ATV on his private island in the U.S. Virgin Islands

When the woman arrived in New York, Epstein asked Dr. Eva Dubin, a physician at Mount Sinai and founder of the Dubin Breast Center, to help arrange treatment.

Emails indicated that Dr. Dubin contacted Dr. Ting, who later closed the wound with 35 stitches while the woman was lying on Epstein’s dining room table, rather than in a hospital setting.

Medical ethics experts told The New York Times that injuries of that severity are normally treated in a hospital emergency department equipped to manage complications.

Role of Mount Sinai Physician Dr. Eva Dubin

Dr. Eva Dubin, a physician and former Miss Sweden who had previously dated Epstein in 1980s, appeared frequently in the documents.

According to the records, Dubin:

Referred Epstein and women associated with him to specialists

Helped coordinate medical appointments

Assisted with referrals for gynecological care and other treatments

Emails show Epstein asking Dubin to arrange a gynecological appointment for a young woman, writing that she would organize the referral.