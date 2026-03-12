From Private Residences to Confidential Patient Information: Newly Released Documents Detail Medical Treatment Linked to Jeffrey Epstein

This article was originally published in MedBound Times. Read the original article.
By Dr. Theresa Lily Thomas
Recently released records related to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein have revealed details about how several physicians provided medical care to him and individuals connected to his social circle.
According to reporting in The New York Times, the records include emails, text messages, laboratory reports, and financial documents spanning 2009 to 2019, offering new insight into the medical and science network surrounding Epstein, who died in federal custody in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex-trafficking charges.
Investigators reviewed more than 15,000 documents that describe medical consultations, referrals, and procedures involving Epstein and several healthcare providers.
One incident described in the documents involved Dr. Jess Ting, a plastic surgeon at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York.
According to emails reviewed by investigators, a young woman traveling with Epstein suffered a deep forehead injury after falling off an ATV on his private island in the U.S. Virgin Islands
When the woman arrived in New York, Epstein asked Dr. Eva Dubin, a physician at Mount Sinai and founder of the Dubin Breast Center, to help arrange treatment.
Emails indicated that Dr. Dubin contacted Dr. Ting, who later closed the wound with 35 stitches while the woman was lying on Epstein’s dining room table, rather than in a hospital setting.
Medical ethics experts told The New York Times that injuries of that severity are normally treated in a hospital emergency department equipped to manage complications.
Dr. Eva Dubin, a physician and former Miss Sweden who had previously dated Epstein in 1980s, appeared frequently in the documents.
According to the records, Dubin:
Referred Epstein and women associated with him to specialists
Helped coordinate medical appointments
Assisted with referrals for gynecological care and other treatments
Emails show Epstein asking Dubin to arrange a gynecological appointment for a young woman, writing that she would organize the referral.
Mount Sinai later stated that the hospital had formed a committee to review its historical ties to Epstein.
Another physician frequently mentioned in the records is Dr. Bruce Moskowitz, an internist based in West Palm Beach, Florida, whom Epstein once described as an “internist to the world’s wealthy.”
Emails show that Dr. Moskowitz:
Ordered blood tests for women referred by Epstein
Communicated with Epstein about their medical results
Discussed laboratory findings, including abnormal white blood cell counts
In one instance, Epstein and the physician exchanged emails regarding a woman’s abnormal test results and eligibility for a medication used to treat severe acne.
The documents also describe a case in which Epstein sought treatment for gonorrhea for himself and two women. The physician recommended sending the women to an emergency room so that reporting requirements would not connect the cases to Epstein.
Public health laws generally require physicians to report certain infectious diseases, including gonorrhea, to health authorities.
Dental records in the documents involve Dr. Thomas Magnani, a dentist who served on the faculty at Columbia University’s dental school.
According to internal communications, Magnani examined a patient referred by Epstein and identified severe dental problems.
An assistant relayed a message to Epstein stating that the dentist wanted to know how much treatment Epstein wished to authorize for the patient.
Records show Epstein agreed to pay for a root canal procedure.
Columbia University later terminated Magnani’s faculty appointment after documents revealed additional interactions involving Epstein.
Other records describe how Epstein enrolled several women in a members-only emergency medical service in New York run by Dr. Bernard Kruger, a physician who had previously treated Epstein.
Emails showed that Epstein paid approximately $15,000 annually for access covering himself and five women.
In early communications, the women were reportedly listed only as “assistants 1–5” rather than by name, according to accounting records.
A representative for the medical service later stated that the names of the women were eventually added to the accounts.
The documents also mention Dr. Steven Victor, a dermatologist in Manhattan who treated women referred by Epstein for mole removals and cosmetic procedures.
Financial records indicate that Epstein once lent $100,000 to a company linked to Victor.
Emails later show disagreements between the two men over financial arrangements and the cost of providing medical services to women connected to Epstein.
Healthcare law experts reviewing the documents noted potential concerns related to:
patient confidentiality
informed consent
appropriate clinical settings for medical procedures
Under U.S. healthcare privacy regulations such as HIPAA, physicians generally cannot disclose patient health information to third parties without patient consent.
Some documents reviewed by investigators suggested that Epstein was sometimes informed about medical care provided to women he referred.
Legal experts interviewed by The New York Times questioned whether patients in those circumstances could freely provide consent given the power imbalance involved.
The Epstein document release provides new details about the interactions between the financier and a group of physicians who provided medical care to him and to women connected to his social network.
Hospitals and institutions mentioned in the files have said they are reviewing their historical relationships with Epstein following the publication of the documents.
The disclosures are linked to the Epstein Files Transparency Act, which led to the release of millions of documents in late 2025 and early 2026. These files include correspondence, medical discussions, financial transactions, and records related to Epstein’s network of associates.
