Appellate Court Tosses Youth Case Against ‘Unconstitutional’ Trump Orders Fuelling Climate Crisis

A FEDERAL JUDGE in the District of Montana last year “reluctantly” dismissed a lawsuit filed by young Americans challenging a trio of President Donald Trump’s anti-climate executive orders and invited the US Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit to correct him—but the panel on Tuesday again tossed the case.

Backed by attorneys at Our Children’s Trust and Public Justice, Eva Lighthiser, Rikki Held of Held v. State of Montana, and 20 other children and young adults sued in May 2025 over Trump’s executive orders (EOs) boosting the coal industry, declaring a “national energy emergency,” and calling on federal agencies to accelerate fossil fuel development.

After the first dismissal from US District Judge Dana Christensen, the young Americans and their lawyers vowed to appeal. However, the 9th Circuit on Tuesday found that “plaintiffs can only speculate that the executive orders are the cause of the many agency actions they allege will exacerbate climate change,” and “they have not plausibly alleged that enjoining federal agencies from implementing the executive orders is substantially likely to prevent agencies from taking similar emissions-inducing actions under other lawful authorities.”

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Issuing an injunction sought by the plaintiffs “would effectively place one federal district court in charge of executive branch energy policy—'an extraordinary and unprecedented role’ for a member of the ‘unelected and politically unaccountable branch,’” the appellate court also concluded. “Further, by effectively challenging hundreds of current and anticipated agency actions in one lawsuit, Plaintiffs seek to circumvent the jurisdictional and procedural rules Congress has established for challenges to agency actions.”

Julia Olson, chief legal counsel and co-executive director of Our Children’s Trust, declared in a Tuesday statement that “this decision lets the president direct a sweeping fossil fuel agenda, with no authorization from Congress and no meaningful judicial review, and then tells the children harmed by that agenda that they cannot challenge it until it is unconstitutionally implemented piece by piece. That is not how the Constitution works.”

“The court did not decide whether these executive orders are constitutional. It did not decide whether the federal government may knowingly endanger children,” she explained. “Instead, it slammed the courthouse doors on children fighting for their lives and told them to file hundreds of cases against every agency action carrying out the president’s unconstitutional executive orders. Courts do not become policymakers when they stop unconstitutional government action. That is their job. These young people deserve a court willing to do it.”

The lead plaintiff, Lighthiser, stressed that “the court never said we were wrong. They never said the harm isn’t real. They just said they wouldn’t stop the harm.”

“They had the power to act. and they chose not to,” she continued. “By the time we are harmed enough to satisfy them, it will be too late. I am a young person. This is my life, my health, my future. And I deserve better than this. We all do.”

The decision comes as Trump and his allies continue to serve the interests of the fossil fuel executives who helped him return to power, regardless of the consequences for people and the planet—from gutting key agencies and attacking clean power projects to dismantling a deep-ocean monitoring system that helps researchers understand the impacts of the climate crisis.

“The Trump administration is responsible for a children’s health emergency by obligating federal agencies to take actions that dramatically increase greenhouse gas emissions and climate change,” Dan Snyder, director of Public Justice’s Environmental Enforcement Project, said Tuesday. “The 9th Circuit makes no mention of this emergency. Indeed, the 9th Circuit’s decision is shocking in what it lacks.”

“The court didn’t even consider US Supreme Court decisions—or decisions from within its own circuit—which would require it to reach a very different decision than the one it did today,” he highlighted. “The court ignored significant and undisputed facts that Trump’s executive orders are causing real-world injuries to our children today. And the court ignores its most basic responsibility: finding workable remedies that provide relief to the uncontested injuries being inflicted by the Trump administration on our kids.”

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