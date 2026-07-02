Another Blow to Democratic Establishment as Melat Kiros Unseats 30-Year Incumbent in Colorado

Kiros’ upset win came a week after a series of progressive victories in New York congressional primaries, which sparked backlash from the party’s corporate wing. Days after the New York contests, more than a dozen centrist Democrats signed an open letter declaring that “we are capitalist, not socialist,” a clear rebuke of insurgent progressives.

Justice Democrats, a national progressive group that backed Kiros, said it is having its “most successful cycle to date, winning six Democratic primaries and proceeding to the top two in two California primaries.” The organization recruited Darializa Avila Chevalier, who upset five-term incumbent Rep. Adriano Espaillat in New York’s 13th Congressional District last week.

“Melat and our candidates continue winning this cycle because Democratic voters are finally getting leaders acting on their demands to bring the fight to the corporations raising our prices, the war lobbies profiting off endless war and genocide, and the immigration gestapo terrorizing our communities,” Alexandra Rojas, Justice Democrats’ executive director, said in a statement Tuesday.

Kiros—whose platform includes Medicare for All, universal childcare, and abolishing Immigration and Customs Enforcement—prevailed despite a last-minute torrent of super PAC spending in support of DeGette. Drop Site reported that “super PACs funded by AIPAC and major big tech donors have poured roughly $2 million behind Rep. Diana DeGette on the eve of her contentious primary.”