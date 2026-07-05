As Millions Endure Extreme Heat, Climate Group Tells Congress: ‘Protect People, Not Data Centers’

See also: India’s data centre capacity likely to quadruple to 4GW by FY30: Report

As data centers contributed to the strain on US power grids on Thursday, Data for Progress released poll results showing that—along with billionaires, many of whom have made their fortunes from Big Tech—Americans see the artificial intelligence and cryptocurrency companies that are driving the surge in data center construction as top villains to US society and the economy.

To reduce grid strain and the risk of blackouts, the US Department of Energy this week granted permission to PJM Interconnection, which serves 67 million people across 13 states, to force data centers to temporarily use backup generators if necessary. However, such systems generally run on diesel or gas, which means more air pollution for surrounding communities.

Fortin said Friday that “350.org is calling for a moratorium on new data center construction, to give citizens and their elected representatives time to put democratic rules in place to manage their impact on our energy, water, and land.”

Two progressive firebrands, US Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), recently introduced a bill to do just that. Their proposed Artificial Intelligence Data Center Moratorium Act is endorsed by Food & Water Watch (FWW), which last year became the country’s first national organization to call for halting approval of new AI data centers and, ultimately, in December, led a related letter to Congress backed by hundreds of other advocacy organizations, including multiple 350 chapters.

Since that letter, Big Tech has continued to make billions. Fortin noted that “Microsoft, Google, Amazon, and Meta raked in net profits of over $80 billion in the first three months of 2026 alone. In fact, investor-owned utilities kept, on average, a profit of 14.6 cents on every dollar they collected from ratepayers. They can afford to wait while communities catch up.”

The current heatwave “is a preview of every summer to come,” she warned. “Our leaders must choose who they will protect: tech companies and investor-owned utilities, or people. Access to clean, affordable energy is a right, not a privilege. Real independence means no American is ever again forced to choose between a power bill they can’t afford and heat they can’t survive.”

Over the past few years, calls for state and national bans on utility shutoffs have mounted, particularly during hot and cold spells. During another period of high temperatures last summer, the Center for Biological Diversity (CBD) led a pair of letters to Democratic congressional leaders as well as governors and mayors arguing that Republican US President Donald Trump “has put millions of lives at risk by dismantling federal agencies and lifesaving programs that help working families keep their homes cool and survive deadly heatwaves like the one this week.”

The coalition—which also included FWW and 350—urged the New York Democrats who serve as minority leaders in the US Senate and House of Representatives, Chuck Schumer and Hakeem Jeffries, to fight for legislation that includes “a robust nationwide moratorium on electricity, water, and broadband shutoffs during months of extreme heat, and mandate that utilities reinstate disconnected services, waive late-payment fees, and forgive all utility debt for low-wealth households.”

Months later, this past April, the US Energy Information Administration released a report showing that utility companies disconnected American households from electricity more than 13.4 million times in 2024—which, as CBD pointed out, came as “electric utilities raked in record profits of more than $54 billion and dividend payments of $34 billion,” and “investor-owned utility executives were paid $530 million.”

See also: Australian govt sets water, energy expectations for data centres

Jean Su, director of the CBD’s energy justice program, said at the time that “this federal data is the most sobering portrait we have of the country’s brutal energy affordability crisis... It’s inexcusable for utility executives and shareholders to make record profits while families suffer climate extremes and get punished for being poor.”

“We’re grateful to Congress and the Energy Information Administration for establishing the first-ever study of how many millions of people are having their power shut off because they can’t afford to pay,” she added. “The only sure way out of this mess is to replace the price gouging of fossil fuel utilities with affordable, renewable community energy.”

As Friday reporting from The Washington Post highlighted, it’s not just potential utility shutoffs endangering Americans in the 23 states under an “extreme heat warning” from NWS. The newspaper found that although “about 93% of homes have air conditioning nationwide, as do 96% of households in the areas with high heat risk this week,” around 3 million households currently impacted by soaring temperatures lack AC.

“Access and use of air conditioning is extremely important,” Jaime Madrigano, associate professor at Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, told the Post. “We know that air conditioning is probably one of the only really proven effective strategies that we know actually does save lives when it comes to heat-related mortality.”

Madrigano also recognized those who have AC units or systems at home, but are struggling to pay for them amid rising costs across the economy: “We know a lot of people are dealing with high utility bills. That’s a very pressing crisis in this country right now,” she said. “You may have to choose between food and medications or air conditioning, and the more pressing concern may be feeding your family.”

[KS]