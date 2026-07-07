‘At Least He Admits It’: Trump Says Pro-Democracy Resolution Would Destroy GOP

Rep. Greg Casar (D-Texas), chair of the CPC, wrote Sunday that Trump’s post amounted to an acknowledgment that “the Supreme Court’s attacks on voting rights are about rigging elections for Republicans.”

“At least he admits it,” the progressive leader wrote on social media.

Politico reported that while the resolution “stands virtually no chance of adoption” in the current GOP-controlled Congress, “it is the latest indicator of how the Congressional Black Caucus and other key Democrats want to respond to the April decision that cleared the way for Republican states to redraw their congressional maps and eliminate majority-minority districts”—a reference to the Supreme Court’s 6-3 ruling in Louisiana v. Callais.

Trump seized on the ruling to push state-level Republicans to aggressively gerrymander their maps ahead of the critical 2026 midterm elections. The president is also pressuring congressional Republicans to force through legislation known as the SAVE America Act, which would impose strict voter ID and documentation requirements nationwide, potentially blocking millions of American citizens from casting ballots under the pretext of cracking down on noncitizen voting—something that is already illegal and rare.

Trump is currently holding a bipartisan housing affordability bill hostage in a bid to get the stalled SAVE America Act through Congress.