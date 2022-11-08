Issues that divide America: Abortion, Trump vs. inflation, crime

By: Arul Louis

Abortion and former US President Donald Trump have received the top billing in the Democratic Party's midterm election campaign, while the Republicans have made inflation and crime the centerpiece of their bid to take back Congress and win various state-level offices.

How these priorities match the voters' concerns will be revealed when they vote on November 8.

For 85 percent of Americans in a recent Gallup poll, the inflation-ravaged economy was extremely or very important, and 71 per cent gave crime the same ranking while only 66 per cent ranked abortion similarly.

The Democrat majorities hang by a thread in the 435-member House where a loss of five seats could give Republicans the control and in the equally balanced 100-member Senate where they depend on Vice President Kamala Harris's tie-breaking vote.

In fact, while Biden won the presidency in 2020, the Democrats lost 13 House seats.

Thirty-six governorships and scores of state and local offices are also on the ballot.

The Republicans are trying to capitalize on the voters' preoccupation with the economy and crime and Democrats, who initially prioritize abortion rights, have lately been trying to pivot to them.

The inflation was officially at 8.2 percent in September, although prices of some everyday products like petrol shot up by over 40 percent and food by 12 percent this year.

Inflation has had the collateral effect of raising interest rates which are threatening a recession.

The economic problems are not entirely the fault of the Democrats given the lingering effects of the Covid pandemic, the Russian invasion of Ukraine, and OPEC raising oil prices.

In fact, the roaring inflation is the result of Biden's good intentions gone awry -- the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan in March to help individual Americans and state and local institutions suffering from the aftermath of the pandemic which included payments of $1,400 to everyone legally in the US, and other measures that increased government spending.

Some economists like former President Barack Obama's economic adviser Larry Summers had warned about the inflation dangers from Biden's programs.

Paradoxically, the economic recovery as measured by employment continues apace with the lowest jobless rate of 3.5 percent and that itself is being blamed for the inflation robbing the Democrats of bragging rights.

But it is payback time for the Republicans after the Democrats used the Covid pandemic originating in China to hammer Trump and disregard his vaccine program that had it ready for deployment when Biden took over.

When the Supreme Court rescinded in June its earlier decision that made abortions legal all over the country and ruled that states can legislate their own laws on abortion, there were protests nationally.