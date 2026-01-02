Widespread Protests Rock Iran Over Inflation, Falling Rial and Rising Living Costs; 7 Die in Clashes With Security Forces

The unrest marks one of the most significant episodes of protest in the country in three years. The last major upheaval occurred in 2022, when the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in police custody triggered nationwide demonstrations. Amini had been detained for allegedly violating Iran’s hijab rules. While serious, the current protests have not yet reached the scale or intensity of those demonstrations.

Reports have also suggested the chanting of pro-monarchy slogans in several cities, widening the scope of dissent beyond economic demands. Iran’s exiled former crown prince Reza Pahlavi praised the protesters, calling those killed “true heroes of this land,” and urged Iranians to remain united in their demand for change.

Economically, Iran’s situation remains dire. The national currency has lost more than a third of its value against the US dollar over the past year, while years of double-digit inflation have severely eroded purchasing power. Currently, one US dollar is worth around 1.4 million rials on the open market.

The protests have also drawn international attention. US President Donald Trump warned Tehran against using lethal force, saying in a Truth Social post that the United States would come to the “rescue” of peaceful protesters if they were “violently killed.”