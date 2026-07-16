Trump Interior Department Is ‘Trying to Make It Easier to Kill Imperiled Grizzly Bears,’ Critics Warn

Jenny Harbine, managing attorney for the Northern Rockies office at Earthjustice, said it is “extremely concerning that the Trump administration is seeking to hand over more management of the species to hostile Northern Rockies states.”

“While we need to see the details of this proposal, it could put grizzly bears at greater risk at a time of record mortality for the species,” said Harbine. “Anti-science political maneuvers should not be allowed to thwart grizzly bear recovery. If this proposal will further harm the species, we are prepared to take the administration to court.”

Andrea Zaccardi of the Center for Biological Diversity said that with its new proposal, “the Trump administration is trying to make it easier to kill imperiled grizzly bears.”