India’s Sacred Rivers Health are Deteriorating: Ganga and Yamuna Choke Under Pollution, Public Negligence, and Years of Failed Government Promises

Official Reports Reveal Worsening Health Of Yamuna River

The Yamuna river, Ganga’s largest tributary, also suffers from the major crisis of water pollution. As one can observe, toxic froths lie on the surface of the water body, caused due to industrial waste, sewage and pollutants dumped in the Yamuna. A DPCC (Delhi Pollution Control Committee) report from January 2026 reveals that the Yamuna pollution is worsening, unfit for bathing and drinking. DPCC had withheld its November 2025 and December 2025 reports, and released them in January 2026.

DPCC reports state that the fecal coliform increased to 92,000 approximately 37 times higher than the standard limit of 2500. Levels of dissolved oxygen (BOD) at various stretches of the river such as ISBT Bridge and Asgarpur, were found to be zero, indicating no aquatic life in the water body. As Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada (President, Bhartiya Liberal Party, New Delhi, and Neonatologist practicing in USA from last 23 years) aptly puts it: “Basically Yamuna is scientifically dead. There are very low to zero oxygen levels in the body.”

The report also revealed that 12 out of 37 STPs (Sewage Treatment Plants) did not meet operating standards, and fecal coliform levels were extremely high in major STPs like Okhla, Vasaant Kunj and Yamuna Vihar. The delay in publishing the reports also questions the transparency and accountability of the government.

Namami Gange Project To Clean Ganga

Since the 1980s, India has launched multiple river-cleanup schemes. The current flagship is Namami Gange (launched in 2014), a ₹42,000+ crore mission for sewage treatment, riverfront development and biodiversity. An official press release (December 8, 2025) from the Ministry of Jal Shakti, titled “Current Progress of the National Mission for Clean Ganga”, claims major progress. The report states that 344 projects have been completed, 138 new sewage plants have been functioning, and dissolved oxygen and pH levels meet bathing norms. The report also states that dolphin counts in Ganga have doubled since 2009.

Several Reports Question Government Accountability

Although the official records display an improvement, many scientists and analysts have refuted the claims, putting government accountability in question. The opposition has on multiple occasions criticised the ruling BJP government for failing to clean Ganga, despite sanctioning projects worth thousands of crores of taxpayers money. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, said in March 2025 in Rajya Sabha that majority (over 55%) of the funds of the Namami Gange project had been unutilized. He also mentioned that roughly 38% of Namami Gange projects remained unfinished, and 39% of sewage plants built were not operating.

According to a report from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) released in September 2025, several water stretches of river Ganga had deteriorated water quality. The assessment report states that the Ganga basin continues to face crucial challenges of river pollution, annual flooding, groundwater depletion, and contamination.

Critics have argued that the government’s execution has lagged behind rhetoric.

One of India’s leading river activists, Prof. Guru Das Agarwal (IIT Kanpur), even died on a 111-day hunger strike in 2018, demanding a clear Ganga Protection law and halting of new dams (which disrupt flow). Modern audits echo his concerns: a think-tank’s (TaxTMI) report found industrial waste discharges unchecked and sewage capacity only about half the target

