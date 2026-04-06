CAG Flags Irregularities in Odisha’s PM Poshan Scheme—More Mid-Day Meals than Students Highlights “High Risk” of Misappropriation

A performance audit by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) has flagged widespread irregularities in the implementation of the Pradhan Mantri Poshan Shakti Nirman (PM POSHAN) scheme in Odisha, including inflated meal counts, financial mismanagement, poor monitoring, and infrastructure gaps across multiple districts.

The audit, tabled in Odisha Assembly on 31 March 2026, examined the implementation of the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) and Mid-Day Meal (MDM) scheme in six districts – Rayagada, Balangir, Jharsuguda, Mayurbhanj, Ganjam, and Puri – covering the period from 2018 to 2023. It identified lapses in fund utilisation, foodgrain distribution, attendance reporting, infrastructure, and monitoring mechanisms that affected delivery of nutritional support to school children.

One of the most significant findings involved inflated reporting of meals served to students. The CAG examined records from 642 schools across five districts and found that 42 schools showed higher meal distribution figures than actual student attendance.

“In these 42 schools, 82,270 MDMs for primary students and 1,36,546 MDMs for upper primary students were shown in excess of actual attendance,” the audit noted. This led to inflated consumption of 287.09 quintals of rice valued at ₹9.12 lakh and additional cooking costs of ₹14.33 lakh. The audit recommended investigation into possible misappropriation of foodgrains and funds arising from the inflated figures.