From Mexico to Venezuela: A Diaspora’s Race to Save Lives

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Mariana Álvarez Castillo (MÁC): Beyond the obvious shock and grief of knowing that so much irreversible damage had occurred in a matter of seconds, I think living in a seismic country like Mexico has taught us how critical the first hours after a disaster like this are. In the face of an event of this magnitude, the response has to be immediate.

Here, the collective memory of the 1985 and 2017 earthquakes is still very much alive. These events are part of Mexico’s recent history, and they led to the development of protocols, early warning systems, drills, and emergency guidelines. Because of that, we quickly understood that the scale of the catastrophe in Venezuela would be devastating.

We also know that our country, Venezuela, is not prepared to cope with earthquakes like these.

Just a couple of hours after the quake, reports from La Guaira began to emerge, and by the following morning we were already making decisions about how to organize. That same day, we launched our initiative, and within seven hours we had delivered supplies, meals, and clean drinking water to four public hospitals thanks to the overwhelming response from donors. During that same week, we also established a collection center at La Pitahaya Vegana, made possible by an incredible network of volunteers.