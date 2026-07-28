New DOJ Files Reveal Belarusian Dentist Karyna Shuliak as Primary Beneficiary of Jeffrey Epstein's $100 Million Estate

Belarus-born dentist Karyna Shuliak has emerged as the primary beneficiary of Jeffrey Epstein's estate after newly released U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) records revealed that the late financier named her in a trust worth an estimated $100 million just days before his death.

The records show that Epstein signed the "1953 Trust" on August 8, 2019, while he was being held in federal custody on sex trafficking charges. He died two days later, on August 10, 2019, at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York. The trust designates Shuliak as its principal beneficiary, but experts caution that the estate remains subject to taxes, litigation, administrative costs, and compensation for victims. As a result, the amount she may ultimately receive remains uncertain.

The newly disclosed documents are part of a broader release of Epstein-related records by the U.S. Department of Justice, offering fresh insight into his financial affairs, estate planning, and personal relationships.

Who Is Karyna Shuliak?

Karyna Shuliak is a dentist originally from Belarus who moved to the United States on a student visa to pursue higher education.

According to DOJ records reviewed by The New York Times, she met Epstein in 2011, when she was about 21 years old and Epstein was 58. The documents indicate that the pair remained in a relationship for nearly eight years.

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The records also identify Shuliak as the last person Epstein spoke to by telephone before he was found dead in his jail cell on August 10, 2019.

Although her name has drawn renewed public attention following the release of the documents, Shuliak has not been charged with any crime, and the records do not accuse her of involvement in Epstein's criminal activities.

What the Jeffrey Epstein Trust Reveals

The trust signed by Epstein shortly before his death outlines how he intended his estate to be distributed.

Among its provisions, the documents identify Shuliak as the principal beneficiary of an estate estimated at around $100 million. The trust also references a 32.73-carat diamond ring, describing it as a gift made "in contemplation of marriage."

While that language suggests Epstein intended to marry Shuliak, there is no evidence that the couple ever became legally married.

The release of the trust marks one of the clearest public disclosures of Epstein's estate planning since his death nearly seven years ago.