Susan Collins Votes to Advance Trump Lackey Jay Clayton for US Intelligence Chief

Sen. Susan Collins, widely seen as the most vulnerable Republican senator up for reelection in November, voted on Monday to advance President Donald Trump’s pick to lead the US intelligence community as he faced opposition from former national security officials and press freedom organizations.

Monday’s 51-43 vote along party lines all but guarantees that Jay Clayton, currently the US attorney for the Southern District of New York, will be confirmed as director of national intelligence on Tuesday.

Collins (R-Maine), who is commonly portrayed as a moderate despite almost always voting with Trump, waved away Clayton’s election denial during his Senate confirmation hearing earlier this month, when he refused to say Trump lost in 2020.

“The Office of the Director of National Intelligence does not certify elections, and he made very clear over and over again that Joe Biden had been certified as the winner of the election,” Collins told reporters after the hearing. (When facing questions under oath, Trump nominees and officials often say Biden was “certified” as the 2020 winner to avoid directly contradicting the president’s false claim that the election was stolen.)

Collins, who is running for a sixth Senate term, went on to say she believes Clayton “brings the experience” to the role and “did a good job” during his confirmation hearing.