US Judge Dismisses Criminal Charges Against Gautam Adani, Ending 2024 Fraud and Bribery Case

A US JUDGE HAS DISMISSED the criminal charges against Indian billionaire Gautam Adani, bringing an end to the legal battle that has been ensuing against him since 2024. This decision comes after the US Department of Justice stated that it had decided to dismiss the fraud and bribery case against Adani. On Monday, August 10, 2026, Brooklyn-based district judge Nicholas Garaufis expressed his agreement with the justice department’s decision, but flagged concerns about the move.

Before making the final ruling against Adani, Judge Garaufis asked the federal prosecutors arguing the case to detail why they wanted the fraud and bribery charges to be dropped. The judge also questioned whether the billionaire's previous promise to invest USD 10 billion into the US economy played any part in the decision.

As per media reports by Reuters, Gautam Adani’s case is one such high-profile criminal case that has been dropped by the US Department of Justice under President Donald Trump’s second term in office.

Trent McCotter, an official in the US Department of Justice, remarked that the decision to drop the criminal charges against Adani was taken after careful consideration with his lawyers and other department officials. In the court filing dating back to June 4, 2026, McCotter described Adani’s case as a “foreign matter,” “difficult to prove,” and “out of step with current department priorities.” The official also refuted the claim that Adani’s hefty investment offer influenced the decision.

Taking to social media platform X, Gautam Adani welcomed the US court’s decision to drop the criminal charges against him, and expressed his gratitude towards the “system.”

“I welcome the US court’s decision with humility and deep respect for the judicial process. Throughout this challenging period, our faith in truth, fairness and the rule of law remained unwavering. My deepest gratitude to those who never lost faith in us, in the system, and in India’s capacity for justice. We will continue doing what matters: building for our nation, creating value that outlasts us and serving a purpose larger than ourselves. That is our commitment. Jai Hind,” wrote Adani in his X statement.

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What Judge Nicholas Garaufis Said While Dismissing Charges Against Gautam Adani

Judge Nicholas Garaufis accepted that Adani’s investment offer did not play a part in the justice department’s decision, while noting that courts do not hold much sway when it comes to reviewing the decision of federal prosecutors.

However, the judge expressed his disapproval over how McCottor handled the case, remarking that the official decided to consult with Adani lawyers directly while leaving out federal prosecutors. In his written ruling, the judge remarked, “The irregularities in the decision to dismiss the indictment are concerning.”

See also: Former NDTV Journalist Vedanta Agarwal Explains Everything that Changed After Adani Took Over the Channel

What Were The Criminal Charges Against Gautam Adani?

In 2024, Gautam Adani was charged with bribing Indian officials to gain approval for a solar energy project. He then gave false information to the US investors regarding his business’ anti-corruption records. The Adani Group had denied any wrongdoings, while Adani himself has not appeared in a US court over the charges.

Along with his nephew Sagar Adani, Gautam Adani agreed to pay $18 million to settle related civil claims from the US Securities and Exchange Commission. Adani Enterprises also agreed to pay $275 million to the US Treasury to resolve claims linked to Iran sanctions.

Adani had filed a sworn statement on July 15, 2026, in which he confirmed that he had previously promised to invest USD 10 billion in the US. His legal counsel told the Department of Justice that this promise could form part of a resolution to the case.

In a separate filing, Adani’s lawyer Robert Giuffra stated that his defense team told the Justice Department the Adani Group was open to following through on the investment as part of a settlement.

(Edited by Agniva Ray)