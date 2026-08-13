‘Block This Wasteful Spending’ Khanna Says of Trump Plan to Drop $900 Million on White House Construction

Several Democrats in Congress on Wednesday blasted US President Donald Trump’s plans to spend over $900 million—mostly taxpayer dollars—on construction projects on White House grounds, the details of which were first reported by The Washington Post.

“The Post previously reported that the projected cost of the East Wing construction alone was $600 million, with half coming from taxpayers,” the newspaper detailed. Journalists reviewed confidential contracts and related planning documents that also “include the costs of upgrades to nearby Lafayette Square, construction of a helipad, a new visitor screening center, and other previously reported projects that would drive the total cost of work on the grounds to at least $927 million.”

While the Post highlighted how the administration has “sidestepped Congress and shielded visibility into what would become the most expensive overhaul” of the property in decades, the White House declined to answer the newspaper’s questions and claimed that the money is being spent in a “manner consistent with” congressional intent.

“President Trump continues to implement long-overdue and necessary renovations to beautify the People’s House as we celebrate our great Nation’s 250th anniversary of independence,” said White House spokesperson Davis Ingle. “Thanks to the Builder-in-Chief, the White House will be properly glorified and remain in excellent condition for generations to come.”

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The report came amid a court battle over Trump’s proposed ballroom—for which he’s already demolished the East Wing—and just days after journalist Scott MacFarlane revealed that, according to internal documents from the National Park Service, massive sums of money have been diverted to fund assorted projects commissioned by the president.

Responding to the Post’s article on Bluesky, US Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.), a potential 2028 presidential candidate, said that “the price of Trump’s ballroom keeps going up, and he has lied to Americans about how much taxpayers will pay for it. This is money they’re taking out of your healthcare, your jobs, and your education. I am calling on Republicans to do their jobs and block this wasteful spending.”

Both chambers of Congress are narrowly controlled by Republicans, but that could change after the November midterm elections. Other lawmakers joined Khanna in calling out Trump’s priorities, as Americans struggle with the high cost of necessities, from gasoline and groceries to healthcare and housing.

“The same president who says there’s no money for daycare or healthcare wants to hand you a nearly $1 billion tab for his personal playground,” stressed Congressman Richard Neal (D-Mass.). “There’s a golden age happening alright, but only for residents at the White House.”

Rep. Jared Huffman (D-Calif.) said that “when it comes to Trump, everything must be bigger, shinier, and all about him—including the White House. He’s turning a place that belongs to the American people into his very own DC Mar-a-Lago on the taxpayers’ dime. And the price tag keeps going up. It’s now at least $900 million. This is crazy corruption and a massive grift on Americans.”

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The Post reporting coincided with the US Bureau of Labor Statistics announcing the latest inflation figures, which underscored the financial strain that American consumers are enduring under Trump and the GOP-controlled Congress. Democrats who shared the article on social media emphasized the current affordability crisis.

“Trump secretly transferred $500 million taxpayer dollars into shadowy accounts to fund his White House construction spree. He even redirected funds allocated by Congress to hire more Secret Service agents,” said Congressman Gabe Amo (D-RI). “Americans can’t afford gas and groceries, but this is Trump’s priority.”

Similarly, Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.) said: “While families are struggling to afford groceries, gas, and rent, Trump is spending at least $900 million on his latest cosmetic project. Trump’s priorities? Trump.”

Sen. John Hickenlooper (D-Colo.) declared that “Trump isn’t helping your household afford the basics. He’s too busy spending your tax dollars making the White House a tacky mess.”

[KS]