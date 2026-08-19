In Trump’s Economy, Companies Offer ‘Buy Now, Pay Later’ for Utilities as Costs Surge

Companies that provide “buy now, pay later” loans are increasingly offering their products to Americans struggling to afford utilities and other necessities as costs rise across the US economy, with President Donald Trump’s illegal war on Iran pushing up energy prices while wage growth slows.

The New York Times reported Monday that “the lending apps Flex and Zip allow customers to take out loans to pay for their broadband, electricity, health insurance, mobile phone service, mortgage, and water bills,” while Affirm “has started providing some tenants loans to extend their monthly rent payment for a few weeks.” On the homepage of its website, Affirm is currently promoting its product for school supplies as prices for basic items surge.

Despite Trump’s pledge to cut household electricity costs in half and “bring down the prices of all goods,” federal data shows electricity prices are up 18% since the start of the president’s second White House term. On Monday, the average price for a gallon of gas in the US reached $4.06—the highest ever recorded for mid-August.