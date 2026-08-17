As Families Struggle, Trump Says US Economy ‘Doing Unbelievably From Standpoint of Wall Street’

“Trump’s right. His economy is a win for Wall Street,” Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) said in response to the president. “Meanwhile, while the rich get richer, millions of Americans cannot afford the basic necessities of life—food, housing, healthcare, and a decent retirement.”

The Alliance for Retired Americans, an advocacy group with more than 4 million members across the US, expressed astonishment at Trump’s rosy and narrow assessment of the economy, which the White House posted on its official YouTube page.

“Can’t make it up,” the group wrote on social media. “We don’t live on Wall Street. How is the economy working for you?”

Trump’s comments came the same day that new data showed US consumer sentiment has fallen in August after two consecutive months of improvement, with Americans’ outlook on the nation’s economic conditions worsening across the political spectrum.

Last week, the Labor Department published figures showing that the US economy shed 23,000 jobs in July, wage growth decelerated, and the unemployment rate fell slightly as more people left the workforce.

Despite Trump’s promise to bring them down, prices remain elevated across the economy, driven in part by the president’s illegal war against Iran. Research published last month by the Urban Institute found that American families are increasingly relying on savings and credit—including buy now, pay later programs—to meet their grocery needs.

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