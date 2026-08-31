‘Mobster Language’: Trump Says Venezuelan Oil Will Replenish US Reserves

Nathan J. Robinson, editor-in-chief of Current Affairs, also commented on the imperialism inherent in Trump’s remarks, writing: “I feel like I used to spend so much time trying to prove that the US was not interested in promoting democracy and just preferred autocratic governments that give us whatever we want. And now he just posts this every day on social media.”

In an article on Sunday entitled “Trump’s Venezuela Oil Grab Reprises Industry’s Neocolonial Past,” Bloomberg reported that the oil deal reminded some analysts of 20th century US colonialism in Latin America.

Venezuelan economist Francisco Rodríguez told Bloomberg that Venezuela is “functioning as a protectorate of the US in all but name,” and that the current deal “isn’t furthering the interests of Venezuelans. It’s about securing the economic and security interests of the United States.”

New York University associate history professor Alejandro Velasco, meanwhile, compared today’s Venezuela with the Central American “Banana Republics” that were heavily influenced by the US-based United Fruit Company during the first half of the 20th century.

The Venezuelan people “are entirely at the whims of whatever the US government, by way of these companies, is going to give to them,” he told Bloomberg. “Venezuela is a client state now.”

Both Rodriguez, the economist, and Robinson questioned whether the deal would survive a change in Venezuela’s government.

“If I were an investor in Venezuela right now, I would be asking myself if there’s going to be a government in the future that will repudiate the contracts,” Rodriguez told Bloomberg.

Robinson, meanwhile, wrote on social media, “It’s obvious that a democratic Venezuela would never hand over its oil to the US, so the US actually strongly opposes democracy in Venezuela.”

Other experts pointed out that Trump lied about how the Strategic Petroleum Preserve (SPR) was depleted in the first place. While President Joe Biden did drawn upon the reserve in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Trump has also relied on reserves to offset the impact of his war on Iran and the subsequent closure of the Strait of Hormuz. As of August 21, the SPR held 289.7 million barrels, a 30% decrease from the start of the year, according to the Energy Information Administration. It is supposed to fall further to 243 million barrels per Trump’s orders, Drop Site News reported.

“No one told the demented jerk that he drained over 100 million barrels from the Strategic Reserves?” Dean Baker, senior economist at the Center for Economic and Policy Research, asked on social media.

It is also unclear how quickly any Venezuelan oil could top out the SPR, given that Venezuela’s oil industry has been weakened by sanctions and mismanagement and needs substantial investment and work before it can increase production, according to Reuters.

See also: Under Pressure From Trump, Venezuela’s Leader Signs Bill Opening Oil Industry to Privatization

At the same time, Drop Site pointed out that Delcy Rodriguez made no mention of gifting the US oil when she laid out more details of the deal on Saturday night. According to the acting Venezuelan leader, the deal would last 25 years and the country would maintain “ownership of and sovereignty” over the oil “while leveraging capital, technology, and operational expertise to support the recovery of a strategic industry that has been severely affected by sanctions,” as Reuters reported.

In response, Francisco Rodriquez outlined a series of questions about the deal, including how Delcy Rodriguez’s remarks compared with Trump’s.