‘Straight Out of the Authoritarian Playbook’: Trump Bans CNN, MSNOW, and Politico From White House

“CNN stands fully behind our White House team and their fair and accurate reporting,” the network said in a statement following news of the ban. “We have a right under the US Constitution to do that reporting without hindrance or interference from the government.”

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Bruce D. Brown, the president of the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press, told Common Dreams in an email Friday that simply banning news organizations from the White House over the content of their reporting “would be flatly unconstitutional.”

“The First Amendment is clear that once the White House invites in some journalists, it can’t ban others because it doesn’t like their reporting,” he said. “This is textbook viewpoint discrimination and will be quickly struck down by the courts if challenged.”

Federal courts have previously struck down attempts by Trump to bar certain press outlets on First Amendment grounds. Last year, a judge ruled that Trump’s removal of the Associated Press from the White House press pool for its refusal to adopt the name “Gulf of America” for the Gulf of Mexico was an unconstitutional form of viewpoint discrimination.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth’s rule banning reporters from obtaining information not authorized by the Pentagon, which led dozens of journalists to turn over their press badges and walk out of the building in protest, was also struck down as a violation of press freedom.

In light of these previous failures, Jameel Jaffer, the executive director of the Knight First Amendment Institute at Columbia University, expressed bewilderment that Trump was once again trying to ban news outlets from the White House.

“With so many courts having ruled against him on exactly this point, you’d think President Trump would have learned this lesson by now,” he said in a statement.

Seth Stern, chief of advocacy at the Freedom of the Press Foundation, agreed it was “difficult to imagine a more blatant violation of the First Amendment than Trump banning news outlets from the People’s House for criticizing the government.”

“It’s also hard to imagine a dumber move,” he said. “The historically unpopular president has been retaliating against the press for years, but it hasn’t helped him. The press keeps exposing his corruption and his failures. These outrageous attacks only demonstrate how scared he is of an informed public.”

He added that the press must “fight back to protect their rights, not only to access the White House but to access the public records and whistleblowers this administration so desperately wants to keep from them.

Trump’s announcement was met with outrage from Democrats in Congress, who described it as an assault on a basic constitutional freedom.