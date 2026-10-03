Windows Broken, Shards Scattered: Shri Swaminarayan Temple in Ohio Vandalized; Hindu Groups in US Call Act “Hindu-phobic” and a "Hate Crime," Demand Strict Action

REPORTS HAVE EMERGED OF VANDALISM at a Hindu temple in the Greater Cleveland area of Ohio, USA, on October 2, 2026. The Coalition of Hindus of North America (CoHNA) shared the news in an X post, writing that the Shree Swaminarayan Hindu Temple Vadtaldham was damaged in the act of vandalism while some priests and devotees were still inside the temple premises.

CoHNA shared photographs of the temple after it was vandalized, showing broken windows and shards scattered across the entrance of the temple. Following the act of vandalism by unknown perpetrators, netizens started sharing images and video footage of the temple’s entrance. CoHNA detailed the attack but did not mention whether anyone was injured during the vandalism.

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As per media reports, the incident took place on the afternoon of Friday, October 2, 2026, in the USA. CoHNA called the attack on the Shree Swaminarayan Hindu Temple Vadtaldham “Hinduphobic.” The X post further read, “This comes as Hindus in Ohio begin celebrating Hindu Heritage Month and honor the Divine Feminine through Navratri in less than 10 days.”

CoHNA also tagged the Richmond Heights Police Department, seeking immediate action against the perpetrator for committing the act. “We call upon Mayor Kim Thomas and @RichmondHtsOH to condemn such bigotry and @PoliceRichmond to take swift action against the perpetrator,” the post read.



Hindu American Foundation Reacts to Vandalism at Shree Swaminarayan Hindu Temple