Windows Broken, Shards Scattered: Shri Swaminarayan Temple in Ohio Vandalized; Hindu Groups in US Call Act “Hindu-phobic” and a "Hate Crime," Demand Strict Action

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REPORTS HAVE EMERGED OF VANDALISM at a Hindu temple in the Greater Cleveland area of Ohio, USA, on October 2, 2026. The Coalition of Hindus of North America (CoHNA) shared the news in an X post, writing that the Shree Swaminarayan Hindu Temple Vadtaldham was damaged in the act of vandalism while some priests and devotees were still inside the temple premises.
CoHNA shared photographs of the temple after it was vandalized, showing broken windows and shards scattered across the entrance of the temple. Following the act of vandalism by unknown perpetrators, netizens started sharing images and video footage of the temple’s entrance. CoHNA detailed the attack but did not mention whether anyone was injured during the vandalism.
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As per media reports, the incident took place on the afternoon of Friday, October 2, 2026, in the USA. CoHNA called the attack on the Shree Swaminarayan Hindu Temple Vadtaldham “Hinduphobic.” The X post further read, “This comes as Hindus in Ohio begin celebrating Hindu Heritage Month and honor the Divine Feminine through Navratri in less than 10 days.”
CoHNA also tagged the Richmond Heights Police Department, seeking immediate action against the perpetrator for committing the act. “We call upon Mayor Kim Thomas and @RichmondHtsOH to condemn such bigotry and @PoliceRichmond to take swift action against the perpetrator,” the post read.
The Hindu American Foundation (HAF), an advocacy group for Hindu Americans, also reacted to the vandalism allegedly committed by unknown perpetrators. The foundation shared visuals of the damage incurred by the temple and wrote that it had been in contact with the temple leaders and offered all assistance to the temple.
The post further claimed that the CCTV footage of the temple was under review by the concerned authorities. “This possible hate crime comes at a time of unprecedented hate & vitriol directed at the Hindu American community, and we ask that law enforcement make apprehending the perpetrator(s) a top priority,” the HAF post read.
HAF further called on elected leaders and government agencies to address the act of vandalism against a Hindu temple. The foundation wrote, “We also call on our nation’s elected leaders & government agencies to publicly & unequivocally condemn hateful rhetoric against Indian and Hindu American communities.”
The Shree Swaminarayan Hindu Temple Vadtaldham is located at Road 575, Richmond, OH 44143, in Richmond Heights, Ohio. The temple is often described as a symbol of culture and spirituality for Hindus residing in the area.
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Many users condemned the act online, demanding immediate action against the vandals. One user on X expressed his views on the rising hate and violence, citing similar attacks against Hindu temples. “It’s sad. There should be zero tolerance for hate. Why not release the videos? Maybe that will help track the victims,” shared another user on X.
While some condemned the act, others drew comparisons with other religions and the immediate actions that would follow if the situation were reversed. The Times of India reported on CoHNA’s previous accounts of similar acts of vandalism committed against Hindu temples and other sites symbolizing India in the USA.
In 2022, a statue of freedom fighter Mahatma Gandhi was vandalized outside a temple in Queens, New York. In another case, anti-Hindu graffiti was found on the walls of the SMVS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir in Newark, New Jersey, in 2023.
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(Edited by Harsh Pandey)
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