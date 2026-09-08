Eiffel Tower Shuts Down As Workers Stage Protest Over Female Staff Being Sidelined During Hindu Group’s Visit

STAFF OF PARIS’S EIFFEL TOWER MONUMENT staged a walkout on Monday, September 7, 2026, after female staff members were allegedly sidelined and removed from work duties during a visit of the Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS) — a hindu spiritual group — two days earlier. Members of the religious delegation reportedly asked female staff not to be “seen” during their visit to Paris's iconic historic monument — with which the Eiffel Tower’s management authority complied. As agitated staff members protested, the Eiffel tower was temporarily closed for visitors on Monday. This incident has sparked massive backlash against BAPS and drawn the opinion of several French statesmen.

The Eiffel Tower is managed by the Société d'Exploitation de la Tour Eiffel (SETE), a public-private company where the City of Paris holds 99% of the stakes.

What Happened During the BAPS Delegation's Visit?

The delegation of over 100 members affiliated to the Hindu religious group, Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS), paid a visit to the Eiffel tower on Saturday, September 5, 2026. As per French media reports, the religious delegation made a request to limit “visual contact” with the female staff as BAPS monks are strictly celibate, which involves prohibiting any interaction with women. Consequently, female staff members were directed to leave their assigned workstations, avoid certain areas, and in some cases were replaced by male colleagues.