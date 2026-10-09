Who is Navanethem 'Navi' Pillay? Indian-Origin Jurist Who Challenged Apartheid in South Africa Wins Nobel Peace Prize 2026

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THE NOBEL PEACE PRIZE 2026 has been awarded to Indian-origin South African jurist Navanethem ‘Navi’ Pillay on October 9, 2026. The 85-year-old Justice Pillay was praised by the Norwegian Nobel Committee for her commitment to promoting peace and international law. This is the fifth Nobel Prize to be awarded this week, following the prizes for literature, chemistry, physics, and medicine. The committee described her as one of the most respected international jurists of her time.
The Nobel Prize is recognized as one of the most prestigious and highest honors in the world, and this year marks the 125th anniversary of the Nobel Peace Prize. Last year, the award was given to Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado for her work in promoting democratic rights in Venezuela. However, she later gave her medal to US President Donald Trump.
Born during the apartheid era in South Africa, Pillay went on to build her career challenging racial discrimination. At the time, she defended activists working against apartheid and fought for human rights and equality. Despite financial hardships, she continued her education with the support of her parents. In her early years, she advocated for prisoners' rights and helped secure political prisoners' rights to access legal counsel and basic amenities in 1973.
Pillay later became a judge at the International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda, where she contributed to the landmark Akayesu case. The case established that rape and sexual violence could constitute acts of genocide under certain circumstances. She also served as the president of the tribunal from 1999 to 2003.
In 2003, she became a judge at the International Criminal Court (ICC), where she served until 2008. She later became the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights and served for six years, from 2008 to 2014.
Pillay also chaired the Independent International Commission of Inquiry on the Occupied Palestinian Territory, established by the UN Human Rights Council in 2021. In September 2025, the commission concluded that Israel had committed genocide in Gaza, a finding that Israel rejected.
She has also fought for the rights of women and children and supported victims of domestic violence.
Pillay was a member of the Women's National Coalition, where she promoted gender equality in South Africa. In 1992, she co-founded an organization called Equality Now with Jessica Neuwirth and Feryal Gharahi. The organization works to protect women's legal rights and challenge discriminatory laws and practices.
Pillay was born on September 23, 1941, in South Africa during the apartheid era to Indian-origin parents, Narrainsamy Naidoo and Santhama Naidoo. Her grandparents migrated from India to South Africa as indentured labourers to work on sugar plantations in the 1890s.
Pillay's father was a bus driver, and she grew up under apartheid. She went on to build a career challenging racial discrimination, defending anti-apartheid activists and fighting for human rights.
Pillay received her BA and LLB degrees from the University of Natal and later earned a master's degree in law in 1982 and a Doctor of Juridical Science degree in 1988 from Harvard University.
Throughout her career, she has fought against racial discrimination and worked for women's rights, equality, and human rights. In 1967, she became the first woman to establish a law practice in Natal, her home province. In 1995, she became the first non-white woman to serve on South Africa's High Court.
(Edited by Harsh Pandey)
[OG/VP/HP]
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