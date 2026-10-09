Who is Navanethem 'Navi' Pillay? Indian-Origin Jurist Who Challenged Apartheid in South Africa Wins Nobel Peace Prize 2026

THE NOBEL PEACE PRIZE 2026 has been awarded to Indian-origin South African jurist Navanethem ‘Navi’ Pillay on October 9, 2026. The 85-year-old Justice Pillay was praised by the Norwegian Nobel Committee for her commitment to promoting peace and international law. This is the fifth Nobel Prize to be awarded this week, following the prizes for literature, chemistry, physics, and medicine. The committee described her as one of the most respected international jurists of her time.

The Nobel Prize is recognized as one of the most prestigious and highest honors in the world, and this year marks the 125th anniversary of the Nobel Peace Prize. Last year, the award was given to Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado for her work in promoting democratic rights in Venezuela. However, she later gave her medal to US President Donald Trump.

Why Did Navi Pillay Get the Nobel Peace Prize 2026?

Born during the apartheid era in South Africa, Pillay went on to build her career challenging racial discrimination. At the time, she defended activists working against apartheid and fought for human rights and equality. Despite financial hardships, she continued her education with the support of her parents. In her early years, she advocated for prisoners' rights and helped secure political prisoners' rights to access legal counsel and basic amenities in 1973.