‘Let Them Eat Cake’: How Trump Family Pocketed Nearly $3 Billion While Millions of Americans Lost Food Aid

Not only has Trump embraced crypto deregulation, he also pardoned Changpeng Zhao, the founder of cryptocurrency exchange Binance, who pleaded guilty to money-laundering charges in 2023. Binance has provided critical support for World Liberty Financial, the crypto venture enriching the Trump family.

“The Trump family cashed in on the presidency while American families paid the price,” Not Above the Law said in a statement. “Over the same period, Trump signed a budget law that cut almost $187 billion from SNAP, leaving 5.2 million fewer people with help buying groceries.”

That law, the so-called One Big Beautiful Bill Act, ushered in the biggest cuts to both SNAP and Medicaid in those programs’ histories.

According to the report, “The Trump family’s take alone could cover a full year of groceries for about 1.3 million people on SNAP.”

“At the same time, Trump’s pardons let wealthy allies and fraudsters walk away from nearly $1.7 billion owed to victims and taxpayers,” the publication adds.

Not Above the Law noted that “foreign money flowed straight to the [Trump] family” via an investment vehicle controlled by the United Arab Emirates’ national security adviser, who “put $500 million into World Liberty Financial, and the administration soon cleared advanced [artificial intelligence] chip exports to the UAE.“

The report highlights that “Trump also accepted a roughly $400 million luxury jet from Qatar.”

Not Above the Law said that, in addition to groceries for 1.3 million people for a year, the $2.9 billion could buy “more than 600 million free school lunches, or three months of groceries for the 5.2 million people who lost SNAP benefits.”

In addition to the nearly $3 billion the report says Trump’s family pocketed, the coalition noted “companies backed by Trump’s sons have collected $3.2 billion in federal funds, including a fast-tracked $620 million Pentagon loan” to a business in which Donald Trump Jr. invested.