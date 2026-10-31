How JD Vance’s wife Usha Vance warned him of a Vasectomy after he joked about having a fifth child while their youngest baby was just three months old

JUST THREE MONTHS AFTER US Vice President JD Vance and his wife, Usha Vance, welcomed their fourth child, his joke about having another baby apparently did not go down well with Mrs Vance. He shared the hilarious moment with his wife in a recent interview with Fox News, dated October 30, 2026. The clip gained significant attention, with some users praising the light-hearted moment between the couple, while others slammed the joke made by the Vice President.

JD Vance and Usha Vance announced the birth of their fourth child, named Alec Neel Vance, on July 20, 2026, on X. In their post, the couple celebrated the joyous occasion and shared their children's excitement over the arrival of their fourth baby. The couple already have three other children: Ewan, who was born in 2017; Viken, who was born in 2020; and their daughter, Mirabel, who was born in 2021.

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JD Vance Jokes About Having a Fifth Child with Usha Vance

Speaking about having another child, Vance joked that he had brought up the subject with Usha earlier and shared her hilarious response. “I would love to have six babies. I was joking with Usha just a couple of days ago, and I was like, let's just have a fifth baby too.”

He recalled Usha's response, saying that she warned him against having another child when their youngest child was just three months old.

Netizens praised Usha for her witty response and the way she handled the situation. JD Vance recalled Usha’s response, quoting her as saying, “If you joke about having any more kids while this three-month-old is here, then I'm going to announce on Twitter that you're getting a vasectomy. And so, not doing that.”

The video clip received widespread attention on X, with users calling him “relatable” and “cute.”

Netizens Reaction to JD Vance’s another baby joke