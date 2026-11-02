Warren Buffett Surviving Without Water from 48 Years? Here's How

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HOW MANY DAYS can you go without water?
Well if you are a famous investor Warren Buffett then probably for fifty years. In a recent podcast Equity Mates Investing, American billionaire Bill Ackman has claimed that the 96 years old former CEO of Berkshire Hathaway and investor Warren Buffet haven’t had water in the last five decades.
Years ago, at a dinner table Warren revealed, when offered stilled or sparkling water by Ackman, that he would prefer a can of Coke to water. ‘Bill, I haven’t had water in 48 years,’ Buffet replied according to Ackman when he asked him, ‘don’t you drink water?
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Buffet previously in 2015 has shown his love for the popular soft drink Coca-Cola. He once jokingly said that a quarter of his body is made up of Coca-Cola, which means it is responsible for 25 percent of his daily calorie intake.
The billionaire, at multiple instances, has admitted his love for the fast food products be it McDonald’s burgers, ice cream, cookies, candy, coke or hot dogs.
In a chat with Fortune, Warren revealed that he always looks up to the kids in the pursuit of his love for fast food. “I checked the actuarial tables, and the lowest death rate is among 6-year-olds, so I decided to eat like a 6-year-old," he said.
Apart from his love for junk food products he’s also been critical of products that are considered a benchmark in healthy diet by nutritionists, like broccoli and other green vegetables. “If somebody told me I would live an extra year if I ate nothing but broccoli and a few other things all my life instead of eating what I like, I would say, 'Take a year off the end of my life and let me eat what I like to eat,'" he told CNBC
Although the claims of Ackman might be or might not be true, Warren Buffett’s love for coke is a sure reality. He drinks five Cokes a day, as he revealed in a conversation with CNBC in 2019. His love for the giant soft drink company is also shown in stock portfolio choices. Barkshire first bought Coca-Cola shares back in 1988. Today also the company owns almost 9% of the stake in Coca-Cola , at a total cost of about $1.3 billion.
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Prahlad Jani, an Indian monk claimed that goddess Amba has blessed him in his childhood and he has been living without water and food since 1940. In 2010, a 15 days observational test was also conducted by Defence Institute of Physiology and Allied Sciences (DIPAS) under the Defence Research and Development Organisation.
“A scientific understanding of the mechanism of such survival may help in working out survival strategies under stressful and extreme conditions. This may have applications during natural calamities and disasters,” DIPAS director Govindasamy Ilavezhagen said according to The Hindu.
Although his claims could never be verified and remained as a farce among the scientific community, the ascetic also known among his devotees as Chunriwale Mataji rose to fame internationally and passed away at the age of 91 in 2020.
[Rh/GS/RS]
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