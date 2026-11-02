Warren Buffett Surviving Without Water from 48 Years? Here's How

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Buffet previously in 2015 has shown his love for the popular soft drink Coca-Cola. He once jokingly said that a quarter of his body is made up of Coca-Cola, which means it is responsible for 25 percent of his daily calorie intake.

Warren Buffet’s secret to long-lasting life

The billionaire, at multiple instances, has admitted his love for the fast food products be it McDonald’s burgers, ice cream, cookies, candy, coke or hot dogs.

In a chat with Fortune, Warren revealed that he always looks up to the kids in the pursuit of his love for fast food. “I checked the actuarial tables, and the lowest death rate is among 6-year-olds, so I decided to eat like a 6-year-old," he said.

Apart from his love for junk food products he’s also been critical of products that are considered a benchmark in healthy diet by nutritionists, like broccoli and other green vegetables. “If somebody told me I would live an extra year if I ate nothing but broccoli and a few other things all my life instead of eating what I like, I would say, 'Take a year off the end of my life and let me eat what I like to eat,'" he told CNBC

Although the claims of Ackman might be or might not be true, Warren Buffett’s love for coke is a sure reality. He drinks five Cokes a day, as he revealed in a conversation with CNBC in 2019. His love for the giant soft drink company is also shown in stock portfolio choices. Barkshire first bought Coca-Cola shares back in 1988. Today also the company owns almost 9% of the stake in Coca-Cola , at a total cost of about $1.3 billion.