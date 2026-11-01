Judicial Challenge to India’s Paternalistic Anti-Trafficking Framework

Its answer is a threshold inquiry. If an adult rescued during a raid states that she is engaged in sex work voluntarily and does not wish to be institutionalised, the magistrate must first determine whether that choice is genuine before ordering rehabilitation or long-term custody. This may seem procedural, but it is a significant shift. It challenges the assumption that every woman found in a brothel cannot make choices about her own life and introduces respect for agency into a framework long dominated by paternalism.

Judicial push-back

The Victim Protection Plan builds on this logic. It governs every stage of intervention, from rescue to prosecution and reintegration. It rests on principles such as non-criminalisation, informed consent, privacy and individualised care, and bars punitive practices inside protective homes. It also strengthens Anti-Human Trafficking Units and legal aid through District Legal Services Authorities.

The most compelling aspect of the judgement is its emphasis on dignity. Justice Pardiwala repeatedly stresses that trafficking violates human dignity because it reduces human beings to commodities. At the same time, the Court recognises that the absence of dignity often precedes trafficking. Poverty, homelessness, lack of education and economic vulnerability are not mere background conditions; they make exploitation possible.

Drawing upon Articles 21 and 23 of the Constitution, the Court holds that rehabilitation is not merely a welfare measure but a right. This matters because governments have traditionally treated rehabilitation as policy rather than entitlement. By locating it within constitutional protections, the Court elevates rehabilitation from charity to obligation, one a survivor can enforce in court. A survivor denied shelter, counselling, skills training or support can now approach a court as a matter of right, rather than plead for a favour.

The judgement also builds on Budhadev Karmaskar v State of West Bengal (2022), where the Court had already invoked Article 21 to uphold the dignity of sex workers. Prajwala insists that the dignity of trafficking victims and of voluntary adult sex workers must both be protected.

The judgement arrives when trafficking remains a serious concern. A government report reveals that India recorded 2,135 human trafficking cases in 2024, with roughly 5,800 victims identified. Yet a persistent criticism of India’s anti-trafficking regime is that success is measured by raids and rescues rather than long-term outcomes.