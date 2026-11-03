From 18th‑century false ballots to the second JFK and double Dan Sullivans, a brief history of spoiler candidates and the unsuccessful legal challenges to them

Power of a name

As observers in Alaska have noted, recruiting candidates with similar or identical names is not a new move.

In John F. Kennedy’s first congressional primary, his opponent was a city councilor named Joseph Russo. An aide to Kennedy reportedly paid a janitor with the same name to enter the race. The real Russo complained, but in the end, Kennedy took more votes in the 1946 race than the Russos combined.

Eight years later, the name Kennedy worked the other way, when a Gillette stockroom supervisor named John Francis Kennedy, no relation, was elected as a Democrat to the position of treasurer and receiver-general of Massachusetts, owing in large part to the familiarity of his name. Names can move votes, so namesakes can be worth recruiting.

Spoilers as surrogates

Some spoiler candidates are not necessarily meant to win votes. Sometimes they are there to amplify a message.

In 1978, Republican Carroll Campbell was running for an open House seat in upstate South Carolina. His opponent was Max Heller, the mayor of Greenville and a Jewish refugee from Nazi-occupied Austria.

Days before the election, Don Sprouse, an independent running for office for the first time, held a press conference and declared that Heller was unfit for office as he had “not made clear to the voters he is not a Christian” and was “not as qualified to represent the Christian people.”

Although Campbell condemned the remarks and Sprouse received only 1,693 votes, Heller lost the race. The allegations, still unproven, of Sprouse being a “stalking-horse” for Campbell only surfaced years later, but they continued to dog Campbell when he ran for governor in 1986.

Sprouse wasn’t going to spoil the election with the votes he could win, but he could be a spoiler with his message, an antisemitic appeal that Campbell would not make directly.

Candidates who don’t even know they’re running

A different type of ballot shenanigan skips the recruitment and simply puts candidates on the ballot.

This was the case in 2010 when two Oakland County, Michigan, Democratic officials put candidates on the ballot under the Tea Party label in three races. The candidates didn’t even know they were running.

In this case, the law did come back to bite. The county party chair and operations director were charged with perjury and forgery, but the crime was forging signatures, not their strategy.

Some state election codes specifically discuss false declarations or forged election paperwork, but many don’t contemplate this type of scheme. Forgery and perjury, however, are illegal across the country, and it’s almost impossible to put an unwitting person on the ballot without one or the other.