How online game ‘Among Us’ helped rescue 17-year-old Utah teen who was held captive for more than 500 days

The Utah teenager's kidnapping

As per the US Department of Justice, the man made contact with 15-year-old Arellano online in May 2025 and offered her money for her services. He said that he had a disability affecting his hips and wanted her to help him travel to Oregon. In return, he would pay her money. On the day of the kidnapping, he drove from Oregon to Perry, Utah, so that he could pick up Arellano. When she got inside the vehicle, things changed.

The man allegedly took her phone, threw it into the river in Logan Canyon, and drove away to his home. After reaching the location, Harmel told her that she could not leave the place. As per Newsweek, one of Harmel's housemates told investigators that he had introduced the girl as his new girlfriend. In the house, the girl used to live in the basement, where Harmel also used to sleep. The girl was repeatedly assaulted by him, and his behaviour turned increasingly violent. He was hitting her and preventing her from leaving.