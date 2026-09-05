Bengaluru Horror: Woman Kidnapped, Assaulted and Stripped Over Loan Repayment; Accused Records Video to Threaten Her, 3 Arrested

IN A SHOCKING INCIDENT from Bengaluru, Karnataka, a woman was kidnapped and allegedly assaulted by three people after failing to repay a loan amount. As per the latest report by news agency ANI, four people have been booked for allegedly kidnapping the 30-year-old woman and recording her semi-naked videos in order to extort money. The police said on Friday, September 4, 2026, that the accused recorded the woman’s video and threatened to circulate it online.

The incident received attention after the victim’s mother filed a missing complaint at the Chandra Layout police station in Bengaluru, Karnataka. Following the complaint, the police acted immediately and rescued the woman.

The full story behind the abduction came to light after it was revealed that the woman had allegedly borrowed Rs 50,000 from Nazrath Begum and Rs 1 lakh from Reshma Banu two years ago. The FIR, filed on August 31, 2026, stated that the complainant had borrowed Rs 50,000 on a weekly instalment basis and Rs 1 lakh on a monthly interest basis. Reports suggest that the woman was unable to pay back the money.



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The police said that the woman had been under financial distress for some time and had stopped paying interest for six months. India Today reported that the woman blocked Reshma Banu’s phone number and later moved to her mother’s house. The accused in the kidnapping of the woman include Reshma, Nazrath, Suhail (Reshma’s husband), Saif.

How did the kidnapping take place?

The investigators said that it was Nazrath who contacted the woman under the pretext of offering her work. She was asked to arrive at her house in Metro Lane. Bhanu, Suhail, and two other people entered the house and locked it from the inside. As per reports, the accused allegedly demanded Rs 11 lakh from the woman, which also included the interest amount.

As per various media reports, her minor son was with her at the time of her abduction. She was allegedly assaulted by the accused and later taken to another house in Kumbalagodu, where she was confined to a room. The woman alleged that she was also beaten with a stick and further claimed that she was asked to undress.

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The accused allegedly recorded a video of her, which they used to threaten her, saying they would make it go viral unless she agreed to pay the money. According to ANI, her son was later sent to her mother, while she remained with the accused.

Later, the police launched an investigation after her mother filed a missing person report and eventually rescued her. On August 31, 2026, the police located and rescued her. She was then brought to the Chandra Layout police station in Bengaluru, Karnataka. The police have reportedly arrested three accused including Nazrath, Reshma and Suhail. A case has been registered under the relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Further investigation is underway in the matter.

[VS]

(Edited by Agniva Ray)

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